France says yes to digital traces, controversial
The French Health minister Olivier Véran at the Elysée palace, in Paris, Wednesday
May 27, 2020 9h16
Updated at 22h18
PARIS — French parliamentarians voted on Wednesday to the deployment of StopCovidsmartphone app supposed to help in the fight against the outbreak of new coronavirus in tracing the “case contacts”, but which raises concerns about the freedom of the individual.
Installed only on the voluntary basis, this application will automatically alert all users who had “prolonged contact” recent with a person tested positive to the virus, less than a meter, and for more than fifteen minutes, in order that they might be tested in their turn.
It uses the Bluetooth technology of the phone – in that enables electronic devices to interact at a short distance-and not the geolocation.
The Senate, the upper chamber of Parliament, approved the bill in the end of the evening, after the national Assembly in the early evening. None of the votes of the two chambers is not binding, but they are highly symbolic for the government.
The minister of Justice Nicole Belloubet has long insisted, in front of the two rooms, the “guarantees” about this application “temporary, voluntary, non-referential and transparent”.
“Subject to a vote in Parliament, the application will be available as from this weekend”, to support the second phase of the déconfinement in France on June 2, said the secretary of State in charge of Digital, Cedric O.
“As shown by the work of epidemiologists, is that it is useful as soon as the first downloads (…) To have efficacy on a pool of life, it takes a little less than 10% of users,” he said Wednesday on the radio Europe 1.
“Our only goal is to save lives,” he stressed after the vote of the Senate.
The French national Commission on computing and liberty (Cnil) had given its green light on Tuesday. It is estimated that StopCovid complies with the legislation relating to the private life, while calling for a regular assessment and a detailed information for users.
The application is subject to debate even within the party of the president and Emmanuel Macron.
In opposition, the French right is divided on this application: “overwhelmingly against” at the Meeting but rather for the Senate. To the left, the different parliamentary groups are opposed to it.
Several organizations of defense of freedoms in France have also taken a position against the application.
Unlike other countries, the French government has chosen not to go through the solutions of the american giants of the computing Google and Apple, and to use a tool built by researchers of the Inria, the French Institute for research in computer science.
The developers have therefore had to floor for their solution to be compatible with maximum mobile, including the Apple iPhone.
FRANCE BANNED The HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE TO TREAT THE COVID-19
France decided on Wednesday to ban the controversial hydroxychloroquine to treat the COVID-19, after weeks of debate on the effectiveness of this medication and the publication of a study pointing to its dangers.
“Whether in the city or the hospital, this molecule should not be prescribed for patients with the COVID-19”, said the French ministry of Health in a press release, after the publication of a decree in the official Journal (OJ).
This decree repeals the ability to prescribe hydroxychloroquine, outside clinical trials, and comes a day after an unfavorable opinion of the High Council public Health (HCSP).
On Tuesday, the HCSP, seized by the French government, had recommended “do not use hydroxychloroquine in the treatment of the COVID-19” outside clinical trials, either alone or in conjunction with an antibiotic.
Since the end of march, hydroxychloroquine could be prescribed in France as derogatory to the hospital and only for seriously ill patients, on collegial decision making of doctors.
The drug, marketed in France under the name of Plaquenil, was already banned in the city to treat the virus.
The decree published in the official journal, “the conclusions of the opinion of the High council of public health”, himself seized by the minister of Health Olivier Véran, explains the ministry, underlining that “France has been marked by tragedies related health misuse of certain drugs.”
Defended by Trump and Bolsonaro
A survey published last week in the prestigious medical journal The Lancet, pointing out the inefficiencies and risks of using this medication for the sick of the COVID-19, has reignited the debate in France and prompted the government to enter the HCSP.
This study in the Lancet had already prompted the WHO (world health Organization) to suspend as a precaution the clinical trials it conducts with hydroxychloroquine in several countries. The Agency of medicines (MSNA) announced on Tuesday that it took the same decision for the trials held in France.
The european trial Discovery, which tests the effectiveness of several treatments against the COVID-19, “has been suspended since Sunday,” the inclusion of new patients in the group receiving hydroxychloroquine, indicated for its part, the French research institute Inserm, who co-ordinates this study.
Hydroxychloroquine has experienced since the end of February a notoriety not seen since the French professor Didier Raoult, of the university hospital Institute (IHU) Méditerranée Infection in Marseille (south), has relayed a study of chinese, detail, stating that the phosphate of chloroquine showed signs of efficacy in patients COVID-19.
The excitement experienced then a resurgence when the american president Donald Trump has made this the apostle, to the point of saying that he was taking on a daily basis as a preventive measure, before announcing on Sunday to have arrested.
In Brazil, the president Jair Bolsonaro is convinced of its effects, yet unproven, to the point that the ministry of Health has recommended its use for all patients, even slightly achieved.
The Pr Raoult has swept the study published in The Lancet of a brush of the hand, deeming it “half-assed”. On Wednesday, his institution, which has already treated nearly 4,000 people infected by the new coronavirus, has indicated that he would continue to treat his patients with the treatments most suitable”.
The freedom of prescription of physicians is not removed and a hospital doctor can still prescribe and administer a medication outside marketing authorisation (authorisation of the placing on the market).
Hydroxychloroquine is part of the numerous treatments tested since the beginning of the outbreak of novel coronavirus.
In its usual use, which is still permitted, it is prescribed to combat autoimmune diseases, lupus, or rheumatoid arthritis.
The decree published in the official Journal on Wednesday also puts an end to the prescription out clinical trials against the COVID-19 of the drug combining lopinavir and ritonavir, two anti-retroviral drugs, pointed to by the drug Agency for its cardiac risks. In France, the drug is marketed under the name Kaletra.
The epidemic of COVID-19 has done more than 28 500 deaths in France. AFP