France: titles of residence of foreigners extended by six months
April 24, 2020 13h44
PARIS — The validity of the residence permits of foreigners in France, prolonged for the first time in three months in march, has been extended for a quarter extra, or six months in total due “in the context of health”, announced on Friday the French ministry of the Interior.
Approaches to the renewal of such residence documents, which allow you to work or access to social rights, have been rendered impossible since the beginning of the confinement on march 17, on the entire French territory due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus.
“Given the context of health, all residence permits, receipts and long-stay visas which expire between march 16 and may 15, 2020, which had already been extended for three months, are extended for three additional months” by order, “is an extension total of six months,” said the ministry in a press release.
This applies to long-stay visas, residence permits, permissions to temporary residence and the receipts of application for a residence permit.
“The reception of applicants for residence permits in the prefectures being for the time suspended, the extension is automatic,” said the Ministry.
During the first extension of three months, the prefecture of police of Paris had claimed was to “secure the presence on the territory of the foreigners in a regular situation” and “avoid any questioning of their rights under the document of stay”.
According to the latest figures available, 276 576 first residence permits were issued in 2019, an increase of 6.8% year on year.