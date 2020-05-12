François Legault, asked Quebecers to wear a mask
Photo: Jacques Boissinot The canadian Press
The national director of public health, Horacio Arruda, and the prime minister François Legault
It is better to wear it in public transport, says the prime minister.
The highlights of the day
- 118 new deaths, including 113 in the region of Montréal, for a total of 3131;
- 756 new confirmed cases, for a total of 39 225;
- 1841 hospitalized persons, 186 of them to the intensive care unit;
- 10 056 people are restored;
- 1544 cases are in the investigation;
- François Legault recommends “strongly” wearing a mask to Quebec outside of their home.
- Quebec is projecting a deficit of between 12 and 15 billion dollars due to additional expenditures and revenues missing due to the COVID-19.
Quebec has 756 new cases of the COVID-19 for a total of 39 225 of which at least 10 000 healed, according to prime minister François Legault. To date, 118 new deaths are added to the balance, bringing the balance sheet at 3131 people who have died of the disease.
Mr. Legault, the minister of Health, Danielle McCann, and the national director of public health, Horacio Arruda, have made a spectacular entrance in the room where they held their daily press conference. The three were dressed in masks they have removed before to speak with the press. The trio wants to ensure that people cover their nose and mouth when they will be at least 2 meters distance of the other.
“I want to see as many Quebecers as possible in Quebec, wearing a mask,” said the prime minister. This third task is added to the other two being hammered by the public health since the beginning of the pandemic, is social distancing and washing hands after touching objects. “When one puts on a mask, it is to protect others,” said Mr. Legault. He indicated that it was preferable to wear it in public transport given that it is difficult to observe the distance of 2 meters between the users.
Other details will follow.