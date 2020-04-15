François Legault press the doctors to come and help in NURSING homes
Photo: Jacques Boissinot The canadian Press
The national director of public Health, Horacio Arruda, prime minister François Legault and the minister of Health Danielle McCann
The highlights of the day
- 52 new deaths, for a total of 487;
- 612 new cases confirmed, for a total of 14 860;
- 984 patients, of whom 218 to the intensive care unit.
The prime minister François Legault press the doctors to come and lend a hand to the staff of residences for seniors which lack no less than 2000 workers.
“I think especially with physicians who may have less work. We need you, the more I don’t know how to ask for it “, launched by the prime minister, visibly exasperated.
These doctors could do the work of nurses missing, he added. “I understand that they are overqualified to do the job, except that from the moment there is no other person, on request to physicians, both specialists and family coming to help. It will take more. “
The prime minister said that these doctors would necessarily be paid more than nurses for doing the same job. However, it is justified, he says, the situation “a national emergency” in which Quebec is situated.
There are approximately 20 000 general practitioners and specialists in Québec, and the government assesses the need of 2000 health workers in additional residences for seniors.
In recent weeks, many doctors had not been paid by that remote consultations were not framed in their contract which is based on the payment ” in the act “. The minister of Health Danielle McCann announced Wednesday that an agreement had been reached on Tuesday night to pay per ” package “.
We count 52 new deaths due to the COVID-19 in Quebec, for a total of 487. The number of confirmed cases rises to 14 860, or 612 more in 24 hours.
Other details will follow.