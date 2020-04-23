François Paradis: a president in containment, the eyes in the eyes
Live from his living room, François Paradis remains in contact with its teams and its relatives. The president of the national Assembly and member of parliament for Lévis was even allowed to publish a video of encouragement for a minute on his page Facebook on Tuesday.
April 4, 2020 4: 00
François Paradis: a president in containment, the eyes in the eyes
Olivier Bossé
The Sun
The parliament may be closed for nearly three weeks, the president of the national Assembly does not pass his days in his pajamas watching his former colleagues at the tv, waiting for the return to normal. Quite the opposite.
“I would have been part of the situation in my previous career. Now, I relayed the information I get from another way, but still with a willingness to communicate well and be transparent in what we do and what we say”, said François Paradis in the Sun, this week, attached to his home, where he observes the instructions of containment.
After a media career of over 35 years, mostly at the helm of public affairs programming and information bulletins, Mr. Paradis became a member of parliament for the provincial riding of Lévis for the Coalition avenir Québec, in 2014. In the last elections, he was subsequently appointed to the prestigious function of president of the national Assembly of Quebec.
Recognized as a man of the people, the facilitator became a politician continues to be arrested in the street by the citizens, even in these times of spacing of the individual.
“I’m going to take a walk and the people I deal with : “Heille, Francis! That is, you are correct, the distance that we have?” There is always this proximity that is fascinating and which I take as a beautiful testimony of trust,” he said, speaking of a”privilege”.
Even if the prime minister François Legault and his key ministers occupy any front-political scene since the beginning of the crisis of the coronavirus, Mr. Paradise guarantees that the 125 members of parliament are hard at work in their ridings across Quebec. Battles and partisan are left aside.
In the time of cholera
Tuesday, march 17, at 10h43, Mr. Paradis has posed a historic gesture by suspending parliamentary proceedings for reasons of public health.
Never seen since the cholera epidemic of 1852 and 1853. There are 167 years old! It was prior to Confederation, the period in which the parliament of the Province of Canada, called the Canada-Uni, sitting in Quebec.
At the time, the parliament had closed its doors for three months, November 10, 1852, to February 14, 1853. Less than two weeks earlier, on 29 October, the member of parliament for Standstead, Hazard Bailey Terrill, had succumbed to cholera. He was 40 years of age.
“We can go there projections, assumptions, but the suspension of the work, for everyone who was there, never seen that before, it is not lived!” exclaimed Mr. Havens.
“History will remind us that the cholera has already forced our predecessors to do something similar. But it is all in this environment of innovation that forces us to change our habits, to think differently. It is made there.
“And the peculiarity in all this is that everyone asks themselves : what is the future? We must remain hopeful. But each day brings new decisions, new questions, new realities.”
Look in the eyes
Situation that causes anxiety in everyone.
“It is important to maintain contact. For work, yes, to continue to move forward. But also be able to see the face a little, to look in eyes to the opportunity, to use the technology to do it. Also need to feel that there has of the world around us.
“I give a great deal of the video with my teams. We can detect in the eyes of someone how is this file, how is it going, and worry. It must not lose these contacts there! I say this for my job, but I say it also for my life in general. Do we still have the opportunity to watch from time to time and I think the technology allows us to do it now,” he continued.
Job side, in fact, it does not lack.
“Twice a week, we held a meeting in videoconference with the whips of the parties represented in the national Assembly. We put on the table the concerns of members, how one can further assist the agencies, that is what we do with a case of a citizen, how we see the situation evolve in the various districts”, he explains, touting the collaboration transpartisane unwavering.
The budget discretion of members has been doubled by the government, this week, from $ 10 to $ 20 million divided among the 125 elected officials.
“Our 125 members, of all political parties, know their citizens. What I say to the deputies : it is necessary to take care of our world”, said the prime minister Legault, Wednesday, at a press conference.
“Democracy fits”
The deferment of the work to the national Assembly suggests a possible erase temporary of our parliamentary democracy. The return date initially scheduled for April 21, and will undoubtedly be postponed.
The chairman recalled that, to maintain this motion for adjournment, he shall receive an opinion of each of the four house leaders to confirm that everyone adheres to this extension, that is, the Coalition avenir Québec, the Quebec liberal Party, Québec solidaire and the Parti québécois.
“Parliamentarians are in contact with ministers and the government administration to raise awareness and try to find solutions to the problems of their constituents. In this exceptional situation, democracy adapts and balances are maintained”, reassures the president of Paradise.