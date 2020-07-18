Fraudsters take advantage of clients of Desjardins over 75 years of age
Always claiming that it is a request for investigation, the fraudsters are also asking, in some cases, or the card PINS.
The Montreal police warns the population from a scheme of fraud that primarily targets the clients of Desjardins aged over 75 years. In recent times, according to the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM), the scammers impersonate a police officer from the SPVM and to a Desjardins advisor in order to obtain the credit cards or debit of the victims and their personal information so that you can use.
According to the modus operandi explained by the SPVM, the scammers communicate with their victims by telephone and explained to him that she was the victim of fraud, and that in order to help with the investigation, it must put its cards debit and credit in an envelope with the name of the SPVM and drop it in his mailbox. The SPVM says that the scammers indicate to the victim that a police officer will recover quickly.
Always claiming that it is a request for investigation, the fraudsters are also asking, in some cases, or the card PINS. They recycle the cards and, subsequently, make purchases.
The police point out that the scammers are aware of certain banking transactions carried out by the victim, and mention it when calling to add to their credibility. An investigation has been opened by the fraud Section of the SPVM.
“If you receive a call from a representative of a police department or a financial institution and they ask you to hand over your debit card or credit, hang up and contact 911 to make a report “, indicates the SPVM on its Web site. People who have been victims of this fraud are encouraged to file a complaint by contacting 911.