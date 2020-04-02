Fresh screenshots from The Last of Us Part II with new and old characters

| April 2, 2020 | Techno | No Comments

Свежие скриншоты из The Last of Us Part II с новыми и старыми персонажами

We know, we know, you have shed tears because of the next transfer , The Last of Us Part II. So let them drop onto the screen with fresh shots from the game! At least some consolation…

Images appeared on the game page on the PlayStation website, but at the time of writing the news they had disappeared. They can see familiar characters, including Ellie and Joel, and new, which we haven’t shown. All screenshots taken on the PlayStation 4 Pro.

We remind you that The Last of Us Part II release date does not, however, Naughty Dog hoped to delay the release too long, the game development is almost complete.

Свежие скриншоты из The Last of Us Part II с новыми и старыми персонажами

Свежие скриншоты из The Last of Us Part II с новыми и старыми персонажами

Свежие скриншоты из The Last of Us Part II с новыми и старыми персонажами

Свежие скриншоты из The Last of Us Part II с новыми и старыми персонажами

Свежие скриншоты из The Last of Us Part II с новыми и старыми персонажами

Свежие скриншоты из The Last of Us Part II с новыми и старыми персонажами

Свежие скриншоты из The Last of Us Part II с новыми и старыми персонажами

Свежие скриншоты из The Last of Us Part II с новыми и старыми персонажами

Свежие скриншоты из The Last of Us Part II с новыми и старыми персонажами

Свежие скриншоты из The Last of Us Part II с новыми и старыми персонажами

Свежие скриншоты из The Last of Us Part II с новыми и старыми персонажами

Свежие скриншоты из The Last of Us Part II с новыми и старыми персонажами

Свежие скриншоты из The Last of Us Part II с новыми и старыми персонажами

Свежие скриншоты из The Last of Us Part II с новыми и старыми персонажами

Share

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *