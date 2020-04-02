Fresh screenshots from The Last of Us Part II with new and old characters
April 2, 2020 | Techno | No Comments|
We know, we know, you have shed tears because of the next transfer , The Last of Us Part II. So let them drop onto the screen with fresh shots from the game! At least some consolation…
Images appeared on the game page on the PlayStation website, but at the time of writing the news they had disappeared. They can see familiar characters, including Ellie and Joel, and new, which we haven’t shown. All screenshots taken on the PlayStation 4 Pro.
We remind you that The Last of Us Part II release date does not, however, Naughty Dog hoped to delay the release too long, the game development is almost complete.