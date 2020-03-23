Friends Ben Affleck think that a young lass would break his heart

About the novel recently divorced Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas became known in early March, when paparazzi captured a couple during a joint trip to Havana.

The actors met while filming the movie “Deep water” and, apparently, very happy together.

They do not hide their feelings in front of photographers and speak warmly about each other in interviews.

However, Ben’s friends, according to magazine In Touch, sounding the alarm. They believe that the 31-year-old actress will break the heart of a 47-year-old colleagues.

According to rumors, the novel pair is developing rapidly and this is not like Ana. “He needs to slow down this relationship, otherwise it will end very quickly”, — assured the insiders.

Bearing in mind that in recent years, Affleck has been very difficult times — divorce with Jennifer garner and a few trips to rehab, and comrades warn him. They believe that if the current relationship Ben is now over, he will face new challenges.

Ana is not like many friends of the actor, because they believe it is men. “She’s smart, sexy and talented, so easy to charm men.

Ben’s friends think that she just wants to use it to increase their popularity,” says anonymous. According to him, the friends Affleck fear that after the break with de Armas it will once again be in rehab.