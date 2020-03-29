From a resident of Kreminna stole a motorcycle
Yesterday, March 19, at about 01:30 in the hospital in Rubezhnoye patrol noticed a man with a broken arm and numerous abrasions.
“On the question of what happened, he replied jokingly that parkour was doing. The inspectors asked the doctors about the place where they took the victim. Checking the designated place, nearby patrol near the forest, on the roadside, found an abandoned motorcycle. After examining the vicinity, none was found. Checked the bike and found that it is the active search”, – stated in the message.
It turned out, almost two hours ago, the police received a message stating that in Kreminna unknown illegally took control of the motorcycle GEON Pantera S200 / N200.
At the scene, the patrol called investigators Kreminna district, who came together with the owner of the motorcycle. In the future, all the circumstances of the case will set a consequence.