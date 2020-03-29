From automotive to medicine: how manufacturers can help to fight the pandemic
Automakers and suppliers worldwide to manufacture critical medical supplies and equipment – from Facials to complex ventilation systems of the lungs – to ensure critical shortage of these items in hospitals and medical institutions in North America, Europe and Asia.
We present you the list of automakers that have announced a partnership with medical companies.
GENERAL MOTORS
General Motors Co said on cooperation with the Washington-based company Ventec Life Systems, to produce ventilators in the plant for the production of electrical components GM in Kokomo (in), starting from April. Its planned capacity is 10 thousand units per month. GM will also produce surgical mask at its plant in Warren (mi). Production will start from the beginning of April, the volume will be increased to 50 thousand masks a day (with the option to double the rate).
FORD MOTOR
Ford Motor Co said that it will collaborate with GE Healthcare (the healthcare / pharmaceuticals / electronics) to expand production of mechanical ventilation devices GE. At the same time, the company will develop a simplified design of vehicles, which Ford will be able to produce on one of its plants.
Ford also stated that it will cooperate with 3M Co (industry / worker safety / health) to increase the production of respirators 3M, and to develop a more simple model that will also be able to produce at capacities Ford. The automaker said it can produce also facial protective shields for those who work with sick people. Such screens are used with respiratory masks type N95. Production could be established on the recently closed plant in Michigan. Volumes – up to 100 thousand per week.
TOYOTA MOTOR
The automaker said that the transaction completes at least two companies to help to increase the production of resuscitators and respirators. Toyota plans to start mass production of printed on 3D printers personal protective screens next week and looking for partners for the production of filters for the masks.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N. V. will start production of face masks, volumes of one million per month. The mask will initially be disseminated to staff, providing first aid and medical personnel working in North America.
TESLA
Tesla Inc reopens plant in Buffalo (new York), which manufactured solar panels for the production of the ventilator Medtronic (medical equipment). The company also said the purchase of 1255 devices in China to distribute them in North America.
The Chinese company opened the world’s largest plant for the production of masks for the face (located in China), volume – 5 million copies a day. In addition, the plant also produced daily 300 thousand bottles of disinfectant.
SAIC MOTOR
A joint venture of SAIC Motor Corp Ltd and General Motors Wuling (Chinese car manufacturer and engine) transformerait one of its Chinese factories for the production of face masks, and also building additional capacity to increase production of masks.
VOLKSWAGEN GROUP
The company is testing 3D printers in order to produce parts for medical ventilators.
MAHINDRA
In Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd said that working with the manufacturer of the ventilator in India. The goal is to help simplify the design and increase the production of vehicles (including several factories Mahindra).