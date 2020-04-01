From COVID-19 dead ex-President of the winners of the Champions League
From the coronavirus in Senegal died, the former President of the French football club Marseille Pape Diouf
From Senegalese functionary was diagnosed with coronavirus, which led to his death.
68-year-old Diouf led the “Marseille” from 2005 to 2009. The last time he lived in Senegal. When Dife Marseille twice received silver medals of the championship of France.
Marseille won the Champions League in 1993. We will remind, on March 21, the former President of real Madrid Lorenzo Sanz died in Spain from the coronavirus.