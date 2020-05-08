From dawn to dusk: In the skin of a killer *** 1/2

May 8, 2020

Jahkor (Ashton Sanders) is led to prison, where he finds his father, J. D. (Jeffrey Right), a man who he has always wanted to avoid to look like.

May 8, 2020 4: 00

Eric Moreault

The Sun

CRITICAL / Roma (Alfonso Cuarón) has shown that it is possible to arrive on Netflix with a true cinematic proposition. Other have followed. The last in the list : Joe Robert Cole. The fascinating from dawn To dusk (All Day and a Night) asks the viewer a real availability. Because it offers an unusual perspective on what makes a young man to murder coldly a couple under the eyes of their 10-year old girl…

The scene-a shock that opens the drama with no explanation leads Jahkor (Ashton Sanders) in a prison, where he finds his father, J. D. (Jeffrey Right), a man who he has always wanted to avoid to look like. He will narrate the events that led him to commit the irreparable.

A nice way to go back on the childhood of Jahkor in Oakland, and his friendship with TQ (Isaiah John) and Lanmark (Christopher Meyer). Meetings that will define his career as much as his uneasy relationship with his father, a cocaine addict who is aggressive and desperate.

Joe Robert Cole has built these back and forth between the past and the present in prison, so that, little by little, the audience understands the motivations of Jahkor. Without taking sides : the film takes the point of view of the latter.

But director-writer sets the stage in which Jahkor grew up : the sex (a little), drugs (plenty) and firearms (in profusion). And where he finds himself : a prison subject to the law of the jungle.

The thesis of Cole : in the ghetto of endemic poverty, abuse and violence, these sons (and daughters, to a lesser extent) are doomed to repeat the same mistakes. And with tragic consequences.

The sons (and daughters, to a lesser extent) in the ghetto are condemned to repeat the same mistakes. And with tragic consequences.

Netflix

Cole has written two episodes of’American Crime Story : The People v. O. J. Simpson and co-wrote The black panther before carrying out this second feature-length film. The drama is distinguished not by its originality, but by its structure and its angle of attack.

From dawn to dusk offers a meditation on the life of gangsta, without vain-glory and the bling-bling as usual. The gratification is not immediate, but the film ends up sliding under the skin. To try to understand Jahkor, a character not particularly likeable at first.

But Ashton Sanders reveals her vulnerability beneath the armor. Noticed in the role of Chiron in the beautiful Moonlight, the young performer reveals itself completely convincing. He had to be face-to-Jeffrey Wright (the Felix Leiter from James Bond), especially in their face-to-face complicated in prison…

It is obviously necessary to acknowledge the superb work of the director of photography Jessica Lee Gagné. Originally from Quebec, the young woman, who has worked with Denis Côté and studied with Chloé Robichaud at cégep Garneau, is starting to forge an enviable reputation in the United States. This film announces to the other beautiful things for her.

“Slavery had taught blacks to survive, but not to live”, stresses Jahkor at the beginning and at the end of the film. A sad, but thought-provoking. And empathy. Because many of them live in a prison from birth. The walls are only virtual for a while…

From dawn to dusk is available on Netflix

The generic

Rating : *** 1/2

Title : from dawn To dusk

Genre : Drama

Director : Joe Robert Cole

Actors : Ashton Sanders, Isaiah John, Jeffrey Right

Duration : 2h00

Le Soleil

