From dawn to dusk: In the skin of a killer *** 1/2
Jahkor (Ashton Sanders) is led to prison, where he finds his father, J. D. (Jeffrey Right), a man who he has always wanted to avoid to look like.
May 8, 2020 4: 00
Eric Moreault
The Sun
CRITICAL / Roma (Alfonso Cuarón) has shown that it is possible to arrive on Netflix with a true cinematic proposition. Other have followed. The last in the list : Joe Robert Cole. The fascinating from dawn To dusk (All Day and a Night) asks the viewer a real availability. Because it offers an unusual perspective on what makes a young man to murder coldly a couple under the eyes of their 10-year old girl…
The scene-a shock that opens the drama with no explanation leads Jahkor (Ashton Sanders) in a prison, where he finds his father, J. D. (Jeffrey Right), a man who he has always wanted to avoid to look like. He will narrate the events that led him to commit the irreparable.
A nice way to go back on the childhood of Jahkor in Oakland, and his friendship with TQ (Isaiah John) and Lanmark (Christopher Meyer). Meetings that will define his career as much as his uneasy relationship with his father, a cocaine addict who is aggressive and desperate.
Joe Robert Cole has built these back and forth between the past and the present in prison, so that, little by little, the audience understands the motivations of Jahkor. Without taking sides : the film takes the point of view of the latter.
But director-writer sets the stage in which Jahkor grew up : the sex (a little), drugs (plenty) and firearms (in profusion). And where he finds himself : a prison subject to the law of the jungle.
The thesis of Cole : in the ghetto of endemic poverty, abuse and violence, these sons (and daughters, to a lesser extent) are doomed to repeat the same mistakes. And with tragic consequences.