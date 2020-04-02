From the coronavirus behind the curb: how to punish Ukrainians for smuggling drugs to Russia
Ukraine imposed a ban on the export of medicines and remedies. But some Ukrainians are trying to circumvent the rules. What would come of it – read the material.
Crossing the border by train “Lviv-Moscow”, the customs officials detained a man who tried to smuggle drugs for the sum of 220 thousand UAH. Medicines Lviv citizens hid under the flooring of the two cars. About it reports a site “Sadova Vlad.”
A man was made a Protocol for violation of customs regulations under part 1. article 483 of the Customs code of Ukraine. In the end, Kolpakovsky Sum, the district court found the man guilty and imposed a fine in the amount of 219 thousand UAH 315. In addition, the state was confiscated medicines.
Lviv with such decision has disagreed and has filed an appeal. He asked to cancel the decision of the local court and send the case materials for completion. In his view, customs officials incorrectly made the report.
But in court the unlucky businessman pointed to the fact that he hid the drugs, and did not declare them. It is, in the opinion of the court, says that a man deliberately intended to conceal them from customs control. In addition, according to the citizen, these drugs did not belong to him, and he was carrying them to Russia at the request of his friend. Thus, the man realized that the act illegal. In the end, the decision of the district court upheld.