From the coronavirus has died, the former President of Marseille
March 31, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
The Senegalese went to 69 year of life.
As reported Goal.compandemic coronavirus has claimed the life of 68-year-old Papa Diouf.
The Senegalese is known that in the period from 2005 to 2009 was the President of football club Olympique Marseille.
In France, Diouf moved to the age of 18 from the African country of Chad and began his career as a journalist. He later retrained as a sports journalist, a huge focus on the local football club, whose President became after a while.
Also Diouf was a football agent. His most famous clients was a Pain Basile and Joseph-Antoine bell.
During the reign of Marcel Diouf was twice second in Ligue 1, twice finalist French Cup and never raised above the head no trophies.