From the coronavirus passed away, the African saxophonist Emmanuel Dibango

In France, died a famous African saxophonist and jazz musician, Emmanuel N Jock of Dibango.

He was 86 years old, reported AFP, which refers to the Manager of the artist.

As noted, the cause of death was Dibango coronavirus infection. He died in the hospital, where he arrived a few days ago with a diagnosis of COVID-19.

Reporters noted that Dibango became the first celebrity of the world level who died from complications caused by a novel coronavirus.

Emmanuel N Jock of Dibango gained fame in 1972 when he released the album Soul Makossa (“Soul of Makoss”). He developed his own style of African jazz, it combined traditional jazz, funk and folk music of West Africa.

In the 80-ies he worked closely with French singer Serge Gainsbourg.