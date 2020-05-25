Full Ray reinvents itself to ignore the crisis
In the premises, eight to nine apprentices working on the working sets of bicycle shop, bicycle repair, construction of nest boxes, horticulture until recently, and now manufacturing of masks.
Cynthia Laflamme
Initiative of journalism-local – The Voice of the East
Creativity is one of the many qualities which qualify the agency for social inclusion in Solid Rays. Forced to stop activities at the beginning of the pandemic COVID-19, the director-Stephan Marcoux has rolled up the sleeves to find solutions so that our apprentices, young adults with a spectrum disorder of autism, or intellectual disability, can continue to work and learn.
Thus, in addition to returning to work in the vineyard of the gold digger, apprentices work at the vineyard Girouard at Sutton, and another group is part of the all-new Brigade the helping professions.
The organization has received a $ 50,000 grant from the Secrétariat à la jeunesse du Québec — the only one the agency has obtained from the government since its opening — to create this brigade, which will provide support to pensioners of 65 years and more at their home, starting from the 1st of June. The four apprentices and an educator, in Full Rays will perform maintenance tasks outside the home of their clients in retirement. Lawn mowing, weeding, raking, pruning the pruning shears, picking up branches, gardening, small paint jobs are only a few examples of what can carry the brigade in exchange for a voluntary contribution. Retirees can contact the agency to book their services.
“Before the COVID-19, I had 40 apprentices per day in our local. It was nice to have 7500 square feet, I can’t have 40 people in the place, ” says Mr. Marcoux in an interview. I have to be creative. I had 14 social economy projects, many of which are essential services. It allows me to have a job for half of my apprentices. Six are at the Vineyard Girouard, on the 1st of June I will have four to a gold digger, and with the Brigade in fact, I’m going to have four who are going to wander around, with their masks, he said. There is no better way to educate people about the difference that with projects like these. “
