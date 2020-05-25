Full Ray reinvents itself to ignore the crisis

In the premises, eight to nine apprentices working on the working sets of bicycle shop, bicycle repair, construction of nest boxes, horticulture until recently, and now manufacturing of masks.

May 24, 2020 5h03

Cynthia Laflamme

Initiative of journalism-local – The Voice of the East

Creativity is one of the many qualities which qualify the agency for social inclusion in Solid Rays. Forced to stop activities at the beginning of the pandemic COVID-19, the director-Stephan Marcoux has rolled up the sleeves to find solutions so that our apprentices, young adults with a spectrum disorder of autism, or intellectual disability, can continue to work and learn.

Thus, in addition to returning to work in the vineyard of the gold digger, apprentices work at the vineyard Girouard at Sutton, and another group is part of the all-new Brigade the helping professions.

The organization has received a $ 50,000 grant from the Secrétariat à la jeunesse du Québec — the only one the agency has obtained from the government since its opening — to create this brigade, which will provide support to pensioners of 65 years and more at their home, starting from the 1st of June. The four apprentices and an educator, in Full Rays will perform maintenance tasks outside the home of their clients in retirement. Lawn mowing, weeding, raking, pruning the pruning shears, picking up branches, gardening, small paint jobs are only a few examples of what can carry the brigade in exchange for a voluntary contribution. Retirees can contact the agency to book their services.

“Before the COVID-19, I had 40 apprentices per day in our local. It was nice to have 7500 square feet, I can’t have 40 people in the place, ” says Mr. Marcoux in an interview. I have to be creative. I had 14 social economy projects, many of which are essential services. It allows me to have a job for half of my apprentices. Six are at the Vineyard Girouard, on the 1st of June I will have four to a gold digger, and with the Brigade in fact, I’m going to have four who are going to wander around, with their masks, he said. There is no better way to educate people about the difference that with projects like these. “

In the premises, eight to nine apprentices working on the working sets of bicycle shop, bicycle repair, construction of nest boxes, horticulture until recently, and now manufacturing of masks. “We do the stitching, then it launches out in the manufacture of masks ! It was full of beautiful models, ” said Mr. Marcoux.

The Brigade in support of Full Rays will give a helping hand to the pensioners of 65 and over still living in their home to perform tasks on their own ground.

PROVIDED BY FULL RAYS

Through learning, work-related, the educators are trying to integrate the concept of distancing and physical wash comprehensive hands with these young adults.

Advocacy to employers

“Just before the crisis, we had the wind in the sails of our project, inclusive. But then, the language has changed completely. People no longer have work, then it’s going to be hard to have a language where it promotes the inclusive. So I have to roll up your sleeves and find other ways to do it. I am working on a program of socio-professional integration in horticulture. “

This program would allow adult DI and ASD to work in the different agricultural producers. For example, they could help reduce the need for labour in this sector, solved since a long time by the help of foreign workers.

With the model of NURSING that demonstrates major flaws since the beginning of the pandemic, he saw it as an opportunity to train his apprentices to make the home support by giving a helping hand for tasks outside, such as what will be the Brigade support, which would allow seniors to stay home longer.

“They are capable, just need to adapt accordingly. They want to be part of the big wheel that turns, calls-t-it. When you ask them what they want, they will answer : “I want a job”. It is the work that defines us all. And they want to give back to the community. I think we should make an effort in our society and the include. “

Full Rays hope to export its model, such as the giant steps school, which welcomes young ASD from 4 to 21 years, and Magog. To do this, the organization has made a grant application to the Quebec government. The pandemic is however coming to a halt to the proceedings.

