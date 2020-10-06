The president himself, who tested positive on Friday and spent the weekend hospitalized, said earlier today that he feels “phenomenal” and again downplayed the coronavirus by stating that it is “much less lethal” than the flu.

The president of the United States , Donald Trump , does not show “any symptoms” of coronavirus, according to the medical report released today that shows that his physical and vital signs “remain stable.”

This was stated in a series of tweets in which he also expressed his desire to participate in the presidential debate that will take place on the night of Thursday, October 15 in Miami. “It'll be great!” Wrote Trump, whose personal physician, Sean Conley, said yesterday he was not out of the woods yet.

“This morning the team of doctors saw the president at his residence. He had a quiet first night at home and does not present any symptoms” of coronavirus, the official statement said.

“The vital signs and physical examination show a stable picture, with an ambulatory oxygen saturation level of 95-97%. Overall, he continues to do extremely well,” added the report.

