Fully Nude, Emily Ratajkowski admired curvy at candid photos
The model continues to haunt the network
Emily Ratajkowski is no stranger to posing half-naked. The girl is known for her love of candid photos, which, by the way, love her more than 25 million followers. On her page, you can find hot stills in swimwear, underwear, Topless and even fully naked… But every time the 28-year-old model, actress and businesswoman surpasses itself, making frames more explicit and unusual.
A few hours ago, the sultry beauty has published a new photo, which appeared completely naked. However, beautiful body Emily hides weightless veil: Ratajkowski behind the curtain on the balcony of their home. Girl seductive caved in, covering her breast with hand and showing the world their famous shape. “The sun passes through our curtains, the first thing that happens in the morning…”, she added romantic signature and identified that the photo was taken last week.
Fans, of course, couldn’t leave this photo without attention. “Too hot”, “First”, “angel”, “I would like to be your neighbor,” “Lucky, of course, the people across the street”… there were those who did not appreciate the efforts Ratajkowski, asking a girl to “dress up” and assuming that she just “misses quarantined”.