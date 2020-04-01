Future star scenes: Kim Kardashian was touched by the network of rare photos of the eldest daughter
Kim Kardashian, who recently angered the network of “inappropriate” questions about what to do with the kids during the quarantine, gave a new occasion to talk. This time is very pleasant. 39-year-old instadia, a businesswoman and simply a caring wife and mother showed rare photos of the eldest daughter – 6-year-old North. “My Norse were such a handful”, – signed photo of Kim.
On a long shot baby removed at an early age, during a music lesson. She sits on a stool in a bright pink dress with wings behind the back and listens carefully to the teacher. Hair is a big fashionista and fashionista gathered in a high bun. Feet shod with the white shoes. The girl looks funny and at the same time unusual. We immediately see that the growing personality bright and outstanding. By the way, perfectly illustrates the passion of the North for music and performances.
It should be noted that the North acted confident, not a bit embarrassed. However, it has already become famous for its strong character and bold personality. And also because of the sense of taste and love stylish things.