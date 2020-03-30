“Gaelic”-style, which did not Shine in Russia: Why an updated Mahindra Bolero will not be able to “kill” UAZ “Patriot”
Russian SUV is not so bad in comparison with the Indian Rover.
Many Russians can not afford the luxury of owning a Mercedes-Benz G-Class, so they are either created from domestic SUVs analogue or looking for a budget alternative to the celebrated “German”. But it happens that similar cars do not survive in the Russian markets.
Among these vehicles stands out the updated Mahindra Bolero, which is called “Gaelic”-style for its resemblance to the famous Mercedes-Benz G-Class. However, despite the restyling, the Indian off-roader can not be compared with the UAZ “Patriot”, which is one of the leaders of the Russian market.
What “Patriot” better Indian “Gelika”? First, the exterior of the Bolero is not as aggressive and not as attractive as the UAZ “Patriot” – many Russians prefer to buy Russian SUV is incomprehensible to the Indian Rover.
Second, Mahindra Bolero inferior “Patriot” in the centre of the Russian restyled SUV has received a new multimedia system and climate control and fog lights, while Indian competitor, the presence of such options excluded.
Another advantage UAZ “Patriot” before “Bolero” are the technical specifications – “Patriot” comes with a 2.7-liter 150-horsepower engine with manual transmission and automatic transmission, while the “Hindu” acquired a low-powered 1.5-liter diesel engine, 70 “horses” and “mechanics”. Also a Toit to request that the breakdowns of “Patriot” is known to everyone, then how about the shortcomings of Mahindra Bolero do not know even experienced experts.
Thus, Indian “Helico” no chance in Russia, since the car will not be able to compete with even the UAZ “Patriot”, but what can I say about the other similar cars. Mahindra Bolero can be popular only in the domestic market as a remarkable and cheap alternative to the Mercedes-Benz G-Class.