Sophie Deraspe, best director, and Nahéma Ricci, the revelation of the year for <em>Antigone.</em>
Share
10 June 2020 20h44
Updated 22h17
Share
Gala Iris: Antigone wins the bet
Eric Moreault
The Sun
Most observers expected thatAntigone raid the setting for the gala Iris 2020 and that is exactly what happened Wednesday night. The excellent and poignant feature film by Sophie Deraspe has obtained the award for best film, direction, script, editing, distribution of roles, as well as the revelation of the year, awarded to the incandescent Nahéma Ricci. These six Iris are awarded in the course of an exceptional year for our cinema, which is placed under the sign of the rise of women.
The interpreter ofAntigone, all smiles, took advantage of his prize to thank his mother and his grand mother who allowed him to “dream of becoming an actress”. As for the feature film and its director, this was “an encounter which changed me”, testified Nahéma Ricci.
“Making a film is to work with a team and I had an extraordinary, exclaimed Sophie Deraspe for its Iris for best director. Thank you to all the family ofAntigone.” Recall that the free adaptation of the tragedy of Sophocles has also received five awards at canadian screen.
The filmmaker was keen to point out thatAntigone
it is a tragedy two millennia, that of a
young heroine who
fights against the system. His film also serves as a vehicle of denunciation to the “injustice
of our global system”.
The “gala on the sofa” was a first in Quebec, a gala broadcast in the majority on the Web, a pandemic of the COVID-19 requires. Guillaume Lambert acted as master of ceremony, live from Lion d’or in Montreal, with Élise Guilbault and Mani Soleymanlou. “I decided to follow the advice of my minister and reinvent myself”, has ironically commented on the playwright.
The evening is well underway, several of the 188 finalists who filmed short videos for this ceremony celebrating excellence in quebec cinema. Seeds techniques have, however, disrupted the presentation of the two first prizes. Micheline Bernard, winner of the won Iris best supporting actress for Matthias & Maxim, has never been able to utter his thanks at this time. “We hope to come back to tv next year”, has launched Guillaume Lambert. Mrs. Bernard, however, has been able to return at the end of this first part.