Galkin shared a touching family photo with Pugacheva and children
Maxim Galkin during the period of quarantine has decided to please fans of the rare family photos with his children and wife – Alla Borisovna.
On his page on the social network Instagram, the 43-year-old comedian shared a touching photograph all his family Alla Pugacheva and children Harry and Lisa.
All we wish health and good spirits! Alla Maxim carrigallen elizabetharden
Galkin also decided to support the Russians and wish them good health and good mood in these difficult times.
“All we wish health and good spirits!”, signed family portrait artist.
Many fans and “star” colleagues thanked Maxim for wishes, and some also noted that the 70-year Pugacheva looks very young in this new view.
“And your family health! Take care of yourself!” “Alla Borisovna every year younger only,” “Beautiful, Alla actually shines near you How to looks young Diva! Not more than 35 years to give you,” wrote the Internet users.