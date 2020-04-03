Games of children and the living arts
Photo: Youloune
Extract from a publication on the project “Recess” to come in the spring
If appropriate a place of creation and dissemination, exchange and do workshops with professional artists is an experiment salient to the children. Agora de la danse and The Chapel have to offer, one through a day camp during the week of spring break and the other by a partnership with schools, to discover the protagonists of the creation, to pull the strings and to penetrate the mysteries.
Designed by Katya Montaignac, the day camp choreographic organized at the Agora invites children to ” build a culture in terms of dance “, this “broadening their gaze on it,” says playwright and researcher. It is not, therefore, to acquire a specialization in a particular technique : “The idea behind this pilot project for 15 children is to make them live the adventure of the live performance and make them rub shoulders for a week the people who work at the Wilder “, the building which houses the Agora, the Grands Ballets canadiens de Montréal, the École de danse contemporaine de Montréal and Tangente, ” says Ms. Montaignac.
The experience will consist of an immersion into the world of the creation : “The children will be able to exchange with artists, attend a workshop with a lighting designer room black, think of the costumes…” – art Katya Montaignac. They will also experience a variety of practices of movement, yoga fun across the Wilder (with Emmalie Ruest) to krump (with 7Starr), by way of workshops, choreographic focus on empathy (with Sovann Rochon-Prom Tep).
Workshops of the viewer will be the central thread of the week, “during which the children will look works and exchange ideas about them, and then take ownership of and crushing some of their elements to dance,” says the designer of the camp day. These explorations will be facilitated by the choreographic artist and researcher Enora Rivière, also critical to the Duty, which had created the first workshops of the viewer with Katya Montaignac on the benches of the University Paris 8.
Approaches young audiences
The works which will engage participants in day camp are not only for young audiences : “It is important for me to confront the gaze of the child to an object of contemporary art, which is not directly intended, that is not created in a dynamic process of awareness,” says Katya Montaignac. In particular, the “campers” will be able to see In,-Ward, a facility for performance of Alexandra “Spicey” Landé.
According to Caroline Raymond, a professor of education and educational practices in the Department of dance of the UQAM, it is very pertinent to put children into contact with all sorts of creations : “The children have a look to be extremely insightful. They are very close to the sensation and are able to make sense of the sensitive material through the prism of their own history. And interact with children allows artists to renew their vision on their work, to see dimensions that they would never have seen alone. “
It is precisely by bearing witness to the attention paid by young children to a work of contemporary dance that was not specifically written for them that is coming to Olivier Bertrand the idea of helping students discover the primary of the daily life of The Chapel, the theatre of which he is the director-general.
Born in 2018, the project Recess is designed to familiarize the young participants with a whole spectrum of activities of a place of creation and dissemination, he says : “We are talking about artists, rehearsals, performances. And it also speaks just as much to technique, lighting, sound, of all the trades that surround the arts of the stage. “
Partnership school-theatre
Open to primary schools close to The Chapel, Recess has given rise to an ongoing relationship with the school at the Foot-of-the-Mountain : “You touch a wider community of children, irrespective of social origin or cultural, underlines Olivier Bertrand. The goal is that students participate in Recess throughout the school. They attend three or four appointments per year, a visit to the theatre, meetings and workshops with artists who are a part of our programming… “
If the workshops have so far primarily raised choreographers, the next workshop will appeal to the designer lighting and scenography Paul Chambers.
“As soon as the children arrive at the theatre for the first time, the questions come from everywhere, says Marilyn Farley, head of audience development and mediation in The Chapel.
“Some recognize themselves in the game, the movement, the fact of being on stage. Others are fascinated by the light, the sound, the scenery, the idea of building a world. This allows them to realize that there is not a single profile in the arts scene, that there is a place for different types of personalities and interests, and that each may come with its baggage and create something that is his own. “
Appropriating a cultural place
“It is important for us that several activities, Recreations, go to The Chapel,” says Olivier Bertrand, the aim being that the children feel at home and develop a level of autonomy in terms of attendance in the art scene.
For the researcher, Caroline Raymond, allow the children to visit places of creation, ” gives them the opportunity to experience artistic landmark, especially for their developing emotional, cognitive, psychomotor and social.
In addition, the Agora and The Chapel are theaters designed for the dance, in diving. One enters a theatrical space that allows you to change the look on the stage and have a different perspective on the movement, on the movement in space “.
The encounter with artists is also a formative experience for the children : “This is very positive, they feel admiration, empathy, kinesthetic, said Raymond. It also opens up other fields of social activity. It is important to know what to make of the creation, it exists in the company. ”
Some reactions of the children participating in the project Recess
“In theatre, we get to see funny stuff, and feelings. “
“It is you that one sees in the video ? You can really do that ? But then, you had to go anywhere in the world ! “
“I too am of the art, home. I dance and I do the drawing. I like it. “
“Laugh, is it that it is the doing of the art ? And if we do things that make you laugh ? “
The team of The Chapel
Day Camp of the Agora / Recess
From march 2 to 6. Daycare from 8 am and until 18 pm, at the Agora de la danse, building Wilder. Rates : Regular $ 225 in (5 days, with service guard), formulas 2 and 3 days, discount for siblings. / First contacts with a contemporary theatre, creative workshops, and techniques by The Chapel.