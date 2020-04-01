Garay infected COVID-19, announced the end of isolation
The Argentine zentek successfully on the mend.
Valencia defender Ezequiel Garay, who became the first player in the Spanish La Liga, who had contracted the coronavirus has pleased fans with good news. The Argentine successfully cope with the disease and had already left the isolation from his family.
“One more step was made! And although we can’t kiss and hug, we stay together. We have a holiday today, because my isolation ended. Happy because today is another step is a victory”.
“We follow the medical instructions: after the isolation it is necessary to continue to stay in quarantine for another fourteen days, keeping his distance and wearing masks” – written by Garay in his Instagram.
¡UN PASO MÁS! Y aunque no podamos besarnos y abrazarnos, estamos juntos. Celebrando que terminó el aislamiento, y felices porque un paso más hoy en día es una victoria. Estamos siguiendo las indicaciones médicas: después de estar en aislamiento se debe continuar catorce días más en cuarentena, manteniendo la distancia y las mascarillas. G24 unpasomas
