Garden of Eden: a floral Erdem collaboration x de Gournay
British label Erdem has presented an exclusive collection, created in collaboration with the famous brand de Gournay Wallpaper.
Hand painted, custom-made Wallpaper made of silk or gold foil de Gournay is haute couture in the world of Wallpaper. Sharing the love for design, colour and craftsmanship, Erdem has released a joint collection with de Gournay, creating a refined and romantic things.
A collection of Erdem x de Gournay became exclusive Wallpaper with hand-painted and the capsule of the 11 garments. Erdem Moralioglu designed Wallpaper that will come to the iconic collection of de Gournay – Chinoiserie. In turn, Chinoiserie became a source of inspiration for the collaboration. The main characters of the drawings a flock of sparrows, warblers, herons and pheasants, which are located between the hydrangeas, irises and chrysanthemums. Botanical scene made on silk and Xuan paper and transferred to the printed fabric for clothing in three colors: white, dark blue, and black. So, changed in scale, ornate patterns, appeared on a multi-level and poplin summer dresses, patterned skirts and chiffon.
The collection of clothing became iconic things Erdem, among which dress length to the floor Clementine with a high collar and cuffs are made of silk veils embellished with exclusive prints Erdem x de Gournay, and the dress is ankle Aurelio, a key silhouette of the collection spring-summer 2020, with short sleeves, ruffles, front button placket, collar with high neckline and tiered hem with ruffles.
This is not the first collaboration with de Gournay fashion brand. In 2017, the Italian Shoe label Aquazzura has released a collection of de Gournay, as well as a selection of Wallpaper for your desktop, which fell into each channel Instagram.