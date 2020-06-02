Gaspé will have its pedestrian street this summer
Queen street could become, several nights a week, a real gathering place for residents and tourists of Gaspé.
Share
June 2, 2020 16: 51
Share
Gaspé will have its pedestrian street this summer
Simon Carmichael
Initiative of journalism-local – The Sun
Gaspé has its pedestrian street in the city centre this summer, if the COVID-19 the allows. From Friday to Sunday, the street of the Queen would become a terrace of a giant and in show room open to the sky, to the delight of the traders, residents and tourists.
“The street of the Queen, it has always been the kitchen party of Gaspé,” says one of the instigators of the project, Steve Pontbriand. The organizing committee, led by the Festival Musique du Bout du Monde (FMBM), the Chamber of commerce and tourism of Gaspé and Destination Gaspé, has obtained the support of the city council for this project who wants to be a “gatherer”. We would like to offer a safe space to meet, while promoting local businesses.
When the committee approached him, the mayor of Gaspé was immediately interested by the project, especially after they have seen other cities, like Quebec and Montreal, the initiation of similar projects. “It’s really fallen to the point. Everyone will be able to enjoy it. The restaurants, the shops and the citizens. It is a stone several knocks!” says Daniel Side. This latter, however, is prudent, especially because the government has not yet announced the opening of the terraces. “For me the important thing is to be ready if it is announced. If they [the public health] does not allow this summer, at least we will be able to say, in the Gaspé peninsula, we were ready to go,” he adds.
Comply with the health measures prior to any
The organizers wish that the project be in place as of the beginning of the month of July, if the Direction of the Public Health (DSP) allows this type of facilities. “It’s going to have to wait to see if the government allows the terraces, but we are confident,” says Steve Pontbriand. According to him, the organization, which wants at any price to meet the recommendations for health, should have all the support necessary to the CSP regional. However, the final decision should come from the provincial government, in particular with the provincial plan for déconfinement.
The organizing committee is also planning to set up a health team in order to ensure that the standards of social distancing are met. “We will hire a brigade that would normally be working at the FMBM for that it directs people on the site,” adds Mr. Pontbriand. Discussions are underway with a contractor in the region to put in place a system of shields between the tables in order to increase the capacity of any terraces.
A programming gaspé
The animation of the site will be provided by the FMBM, an organization that holds a certain expertise to the entertainment on the street of the Queen. “Normally, the Queen, this is the heart of the FMBM, so we know it very well”, said the director general of the festival, Steve Pontbriand. The animations will go traditional performances up the street artists, all with a touch more local than ever. “We want to do work to the artists that one normally sees in the FMBM, and with the limitations of movement, it will give a color even more in the gaspé”, adds Mr. Pontbriand. The mayor of Gaspé, to him, was glad to see that the city, accustomed to festivals, could possibly find his paces as well as festive this summer.