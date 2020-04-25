Gaspésie and Îles-de-la-Madeleine: three new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 152
The Manor of le havre, located at Maria, a total of 80 cases of infection related to the COVID-19.
24 April 2020 21: 10
Gilles Gagné
The Sun
CARLETON — The public health Directorate of the Gaspésie and Îles-de-la-Madeleine reported three new cases of infection to the COVID-19 Friday, bringing the total to 152 since the beginning of the pandemic.
For a ninth day in a row, is not reported of death in the region. There are reports of more than five healings additional, for a total of 46. No new hospital is to be reported, and only two people of the peninsula are treated in Rimouski now.
Three new cases of infection are related to the outbreak to supermarkets IGA, Paspébiac and New Richmond, where there are 24. The outbreak of the Residence of St. Joseph Maria now has 10 infections and that of the Manor of le havre, also located in Maria, account 80.
On the other hand, the recruitment campaign was launched on 10 April by the Centre for integrated health and social services (CISSS) de la Gaspésie gives results, with 197 students have been hired, not all full-time; 109 retirees have also been hired, as are 24 people in the education sector. Nearly 350 employees of the health are missing in the region for a variety of reasons, including sick leave and maternity leave.