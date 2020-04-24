Gaspésie and Îles-de-la-Madeleine: two deaths in addition, yet residents of the Manoir of le havre
64 of 103 persons infected with the coronavirus is part of the “cluster” of the Manor of le havre, where 60 % of the 30 residents have been infected.
April 15, 2020 17h07
Gilles Gagné
The Sun
CARLETON – Two deaths have marked the last 24 hours of the regional assessment of the COVID-19 in the Gaspé peninsula and the Îles-de-la-Madeleine. As for three of the four deaths the previous, it is the residents of the Manor house of le havre, Maria, a private residence for the elderly.
Even the sixth death, a lady from Chandler, was related to the outbreak of the Manor of le havre. The outbreak has affected one of the four new cases reported on Wednesday by the Directorate of public health of the region. Thus, 64 out of 103 people infected with the coronavirus is part of the “cluster” of the Manor of le havre, where 60 % of the 30 residents have been infected.
The two deaths reported Wednesday were affected by people “over 70 years of age and living with chronic illness” at the screening, said dr. Yv Bonnier-Viger, director of public health of the region.
The hypothesis of the first cases of infection type of community takes the weight each day, notes the doctor, because “it was always one or two or three cases, or few cases of infection still not identified, as to the source of the contagion”.
The three other cases of infection are not awarded for the time a cluster is known.
On the other hand, the re-opening of some services, mining, landscaping, mechanical workshops, and, as of Monday, the housing construction are to repeat to dr. Bonnier-Viger that there was a risk of new outbreaks of COVID-19.
“In the event of symptoms, it is still in the house, which is the most important, we keep two meters distance, when we encounter other humans, so a good two arm lengths, and hand-washing. Otherwise, you may raise the epidemic and wait not bad for a long time before trying other areas of the business,” he says.
In addition, Chantal Duguay, director general of the integrated Centre of health and social services of the Gaspésie, said that in his call to the recruitment of labour to help the staff of residences for the elderly of the peninsula and the Islands has been heard, although there are still many positions to fill for nurses, nursing assistants and beneficiary attendants. It will review on Friday.