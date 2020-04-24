Gaspésie and Îles-de-la-Madeleine: two new cases of COVID-19 and an inspection of the Manoir of le havre
The Manor of le havre, in which 63 of the 99 cases regional COVID-19 are now connected, was part of the list of 41 “residences most critical” identified by the prime minister François Legault earlier in the day.
Gilles Gagné
CARLETON – The public health Directorate of the Gaspésie and Îles-de-la-Madeleine reported two additional cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the regional total to 99. This, however, are the needs of the workforce that hold the attention, while there is a lack of 350 to 400 people to respond to the health needs of the peninsula and the archipelago. This is about 12 % of the workforce of the network.
The director of the integrated Centre of health and social services of the Gaspésie, Chantal Duguay, launched a “cry of the heart” to recruit people who could come and help, particularly in the Baie-des-Chaleurs, where the residence of St. Joseph, a NURSING of the State located in Maria, has need of arms.
Madame Duguay had already launched a call Friday, and the answer came, “since a hundred students have given their availability, but this is not enough”.
She recalled that the network of the region “was already a shortage of staff prior to the pandemic (…) Then, if one adds the COVID and the percentage of employees missing before …”. She invites people to contact the health care system, “according to their capabilities”.
Chantal Duguay notes that the Manor of le havre, in which 63 of the 99 cases regional COVID-19 are now connected, was part of the list of 41 “residences most critical” identified by the prime minister François Legault earlier in the day. The four deaths occurred in the region since the beginning of the pandemic is attributable to the outbreak in this private residence, which has been inspected by the ministry of Health in the last few days.
“We responded and it is currently a residence under control,” she said, adding that the CISSS de la Gaspésie has taken the Manor of le havre under his wing since the outbreak presented to the public on march 31.
On the other hand, dr. Yv Bonnier-Viger, of the Direction de la santé publique Gaspésie-les-Îles, states that there is “a possibility that one or two cases,” recently brought to the regional assessment are the first cases of contamination community of the peninsula. “The origin is not found it yet,” he said, specifying that this or these cases arising out of the CHSLD Saint-Joseph. At this low number, it will be a “contamination community sporadic” if it turns out to be, ” he said.
The residence of Saint Joseph account his record six cases of the regional assessment, but no hospitalization. There have been 11 cases of hospitalization since the beginning of the pandemic in the region. Three people are still hospitalized, in Quebec city. There were no deaths and no new cases of hospitalization in the region since the middle of last week.