A hundred people are displaced in the anti-racist demonstration of Gaspé.
June 21, 2020 16: 20
Gathering anti-racist in Gaspé
Simon Carmichael
A hundred of people participated Sunday in the Gaspé at a rally against racism and police brutality. They have denounced the treatment of people racialized, a reality that exists everywhere in the world. And their region is no exception.
“This is a problem that is very much alive here, not just in the United States,” says Olivier’brien, co-organizer of the rally. According to him, if racism seems to be less present in Quebec, and even less in the regions, it is only because it is less visible. “Racism in the region is hidden, it is much more sneaky, but it exists and to say otherwise is to close your eyes,” says the young man.
Among the hundred people present were students, persons racialized, families, older people and aboriginal people who shared all the same message : racism is alive and well in the Gaspé peninsula. “Even in 2020, I hear horror stories. My grandson, who is under treatment of a baboon at the school, people of color, who are followed in stores, or stop for no reason when they walk on the street, it happens here too”, tells the story of a man in his fifties.
The gathering was organized by the Network of Libertarian Black Mist, a citizens ‘ group involved in many social movements. Representatives of the branch in the gaspé of “The planet is invited to the parliament” as well as a few trade unions were also present.
Systemic racism towards aboriginal people
On many occasions, the organisers and the speakers have referred to the systemic racism faced by first nations communities in the country. “Do you know that in Canada, more than 60 indigenous communities don’t have clean water? Is this is not racism this?” says Mr.’brien in a speech.
They have also denounced the police brutality suffered by aboriginal people, including by making reference to the sad events that have taken place in New Brunswick in recent weeks, while two people have been killed during police operations in the province.
“Whether in Gaspe or elsewhere, it should not stay in the silence, it is necessary to express our disagreement, that it is either 50 or 150 000,” concludes Hélène Dumas, a pensioner who was obliged to move in order to support the cause.