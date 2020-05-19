Gazoduq request the help of the government Legault for the LNG project Quebec
Photo: Alexander Shields The Duty
The ships that will export the liquefied natural gas passing through the Saguenay will be two times larger than the bulk carrier was photographed at the mouth of the fjord.
The company Gazoduq request financial assistance from the government of Quebec to construct the gas pipeline that will feed the liquefaction plant of LNG in Quebec, has found The Duty. In the context of the economic recovery, the government Legault closes the door to support for this project designed to export natural gas in alberta. But such an investment would be very risky, according to an expert of the energy sector.
The company is controlled by financial interests american has a total of 18 lobbyists registered in the registre québécois, of which 10 are directly derived from Gazoduq. The mandate of lobbying for these has been amended on 13 march, a week after the withdrawal of a major investor of the project driven by the limited partnership LNG Quebec. It controls the pipeline project, but also that of the liquefaction plant and marine terminal Energy Saguenay.
According to what we read in the Register of lobbyists in Quebec, this amendment is actually an “add-on” to the mandate of the 10 lobbyists of the business. This now comprises of the steps ” in order to obtain the financial support of the government for the implementation of the project (the form, the amount and the program are unknown). The monies could be used for the hiring of labour and, possibly, to fund a portion of the costs of the development and construction of the project.”
It must be said that the gas pipeline project is of an unprecedented scale in Quebec. This conduct of 780 km, which starts in Ontario and across Quebec, from the Abitibi to the Saguenay, and is assessed for the time at $ 4.5 billion. The project continues to grow, despite the current crisis. The Trudeau government announced last Friday the conclusion of an agreement with the government Legault, in order to conduct a single joint environmental assessment.
Promoters confident
The senior director, public affairs and relations with the communities of Gazoduq, Marie-Christine Demers, has not clarified whether the financial assistance of Québec is vital for the survival of the project after the withdrawal in march of the fund of us billionaire Warren Buffett. The latter must invest not less than four billion dollars in the project of gas pipeline and liquefaction plant. “As is the case for many businesses in the country, we do not exception, and must consider the programs offered and the different funding sources, [that they are], public or private “, she explained.
Ms. Demers also stated that the project will still be viable after the crisis. “Having referred to the longer term growth of energy needs, generating less greenhouse gas is still planned, we are still in the development phase over the next few years, which will certainly bring positive economic benefits in the different regions of our preliminary road at the same time. “
The same optimism among LNG Quebec. “The fact that our project has competitive advantages the major and fundamental very strong, such as hydro, the presence of a pool of skilled labour and SMES experienced in close proximity and a commitment to carbon neutrality, making it very attractive both for the clients with whom we are negotiating that for current investors and future “, pointed to its senior director, public affairs and community relations, Stephanie Fortin.
GNL Quebec has a total of eight lobbyists registered in the registry whose mandate includes lobbying for a “financial support” from the government of Quebec for its factory and its marine terminal, valued at nearly $ 10 billion.
Opening in Quebec city
Is it that the government is open to financially support Gazoduq and LNG Quebec, in a context of economic recovery in Quebec ? “The draft Energy Saguenay represents an economic project major for Québec and the region of Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean,” replied the cabinet of the minister of Economy and Innovation, Pierre Fitzgibbon.
“With the support of other investors, the government could be open to participate in the financing of feasibility studies on the basis of the economic impact very important project for the communities involved and for all of Quebec “, also pointed to his director of communications, Mathieu St-Amand. Quebec repeats, however, that” before becoming involved in the complete funding of a project of several billion dollars, the government will wait for the environmental studies complete and will continue to follow the process of social acceptability of the company “.
Holder of the Chair of management of the energy sector at HEC Montréal, Pierre-Olivier Pineau, however, considers that financial involvement of the State in the LNG projects in Quebec and Gazoduq would comprise a large share of the risk. “It would be a very risky investment for the government, unless international buyers are serious not to be identified. The risk would be both economic and political, because, in both cases, things could turn out badly. “
Mr. Pineau also considers that it is “difficult” to predict to what extent the international fight against the dramatic changes in the climate will be affected by the economic crisis. However, this aspect will influence, according to him, the appetite for liquefied natural gas, which can be used for ” out of coal “. “What is certain, however, is that current low prices of natural gas does not encourage the signing of long-term contracts at advantageous prices to the sponsor of LNG Quebec. The context is therefore very difficult for them : low price and uncertainty. This is what causes investors to flee. “