GBR opened ugolovku against geo Leros in revenge for draining Ermak
Released videos, in which “resurrected” the brother of the head of the Office of the President Denis Ermak in the open torgashi state posts in conjunction with his cousin, did not lead to the resignation of Andriy Yermak.
Moreover, the Bank decided to ignore the statements fell into disgrace “public Servants” geo Leros, but to engage in political persecution of the offender.
So, according to Ermak, Sr., RRT immediately opened a criminal liability against the MP. According to the press Secretary Bureau of investigations, Maksym Bilousenko, to “ride” on Leros decided the maximum available forces:
– Production was under four articles of the Criminal code: section 190 – “Fraud”, part two of article 344 – “interference in the work of a statesman”, the second part of article 328 – “revealing state secrets” and article 364 – “the Abuse of power or official position”, – said the speaker Department.
Such reaction of law enforcement released film Ermak shows about political prosecution of the MP who posted the compromising. After all, with an adequate response to the investigators would have had to have criminal liability on the approximate to the President.
By the way, in their sayings Ermak actually confirmed that video is really his brother. The same pictures which a negotiator Zelensky was shown by American politicians as “killed in ATO because of Petro Poroshenko relative.”
We will remind, on March 29, “the servant of the people” geo Leros has posted videos with Denis Ermak, offering a certain state positions for financial reward.
In turn, the head of the Office of the President Andrey Ermak accused the MP of defamation and promised to write him a statement of the RRG and the SBU.
The President on the disclosure of its Svinarchuk said not a word. Bankova said that “Zelensky is not going to respond to posts in social networks”, even though the guarantor is well done.