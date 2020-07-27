Geneviève Guilbault calls on the youth to better meet the health measures
Photo: Jacques Boissinot The canadian Press
The vice-premier of Quebec and minister of public Safety, Geneviève Guilbault
For a more effective fight against the virus of the COVID-19, Quebec increased the tone, recalling the order of the young people and citizens who publicly oppose the mandatory wearing of the mask.
At a press conference, Monday in Montreal, the minister of public Safety, Genevieve Guilbault, has launched an appeal for the mobilization of young people aged 15 to 34 years, an age group in which there has been an increase in the number of cases of infection since a few weeks.
Ms. Guilbault judge the increase “alarming” and urges young people to take the threat seriously, avoiding gatherings and indoor parties, where you share the bottles of beer and the food, increasing the risk of contamination.
It therefore invites the young, who, she says, are not immune to the virus, to become ” champions of estrangement “.
In addition, it prevents the protesters who appear against the mandatory wearing of the mask that they are subject to repressive measures and sanctions, if they persist in their action.
The minister said that she was “very shocked” to observe hundreds of protesters in the last few days, Quebec and Montreal, through the streets in defiance of the instructions of social distancing and the wearing of covers-face.
While acknowledging the right to protest, the deputy prime minister also denounced the fact that some of the demonstrators attacked the journalists present, in a case to insult and intimidate a reporter, in order to embrace a journalist while she was reporting live on tv.
Quebec has registered 145 new cases of infection from Sunday to Monday, but no deaths.
