Geneviève Guilbault will update on the situation in Quebec
April 4, 2020 | Politic | No Comments|
Photo: Marie-France Coallier The Duty
Quebec is immersed in this crisis since mid-march.
The vice-premier of Québec, Geneviève Guilbault, will be speaking on Saturday afternoon, to make the point about the health crisis, in lieu of prime minister François Legault, who takes a day off.
It will be accompanied by the minister of Health and social Services, Danielle McCann, and the national director of public health, Horacio Arruda.
As of Friday, 61 Quebec died from the COVID-19.
Quebec account 6101 confirmed cases of the COVID-19, a little over half the country (Canada has 12 547 cases of confirmed or probable COVID-19 and deplores 187 deaths).