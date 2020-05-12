Geneviève Leclerc offers an interactive concert online
Although his tour 2020 has been cancelled, Genevieve Leclerc has found a solution to sing in front of audience: to offer a show <em>live</em> but virtual… with paid access.
May 12, 2020 11h27
The singer gatineau Geneviève Leclerc announced on Tuesday, may 12, the holding of a “show virtual and interactive,” baptized May.
This concert, which will take place next may 31, will be paid. Tickets for this performance are available – at a cost of 19,93$ – via lepointdevente.com.
At a time when “the whole cultural industry is feeling the effects of the pandemic,” Genevieve Leclerc is said to have wanted to find a way to “keep the contact so precious with the public”.
A tour was scheduled to defend the album The duets of Gen, released a few months ago, but “all of the dates had to be canceled,” resign Genevieve Leclerc.
Seeking to “innovate,” while respecting the instructions of social distancing in effect, the interpreter has “launched the challenge to establish a virtual performance of […], but in a formula reinvented”.
His concert May be recorded live in the Studio Open House of Longueuil, which “will enable the interaction with the audience”.
“Audacity”
On the boards, the Gatineau will be accompanied by pianist Nick Burgess, with whom she collaborates since years.
In the margin of the “classics that stick to the skin”, Genevieve Leclerc promises to enjoy this concert virtual for sharing unpublished material and to discover “a few original songs”.
The “white card” music that she provides is meant to be “unpretentious”, if not that of “do good” and “mark the” arrival ” of spring.
“Due to the cancellation of my tour for The Pairs of Gen, I put myself in the mode solutions for […] continue to live from my art and […] keep in touch with the public. Quickly, the idea of a virtual performance fee appeared to me the right thing to do”, explains she.
“Of course,” she continues, it is audacious to produce a transaction like this one, but I have the taste for risk, I want to try the experience. And, who knows, it may be that this first show will be transformed into several other in the next few months?”
“With the web, it opens borders! There are people everywhere, in Ontario and even in France, who have written to me to attend the event,” says the former participant of The Voice.
The show May is produced by Geneviève Leclerc, and presented in partnership with Agency BAM, who is working with Laurence Jalbert and natalie Choquette, among others.
The holders of the notes will receive a link by email allowing them to join the live webcast on may 31.