Genius in the grass : the album-The surprise of Koriass and FouKi
Rapper Koriass and FouKi offer this Friday, their first album as a duo.
May 22, 2020 4: 00
Geneviève Bouchard
The Sun
Koriass and FouKi had already shared the pen and the microphone in ad hoc collaborations. Now the two rappers formalize their complicity on Geniuses of grass, a full length album with their two claws and launched in surprise this Friday.
Attached to their homes respective the one in Quebec, one in Montreal, Koriass and FouKi do not hide their enthusiasm about the outcome of this new exchange, the most successful to date between the two friends.
“This is a project that I find exciting. I had never really imagined making an album in a duo with someone. A complete project seemed complicated and potentially confrontational. But it really has not been that. It is really naturally in pleasure and harmony. Until the end, there was no conflict,” says Koriass, Emmanuel Dubois, his real name.
“The two of us we shine at our best”, has in turn welcomed Leo Ferns, alias FouKi.
Containing 14 tracks simmered dishes with the producers and beatmakers Ruffsound, QuietMike, RealMind or June Nawakii, Geniuses of grass has been completed in a period of confinement. Evidenced by the piece-title, where the two rappers make reference to the COVID-19. Fortunately, the bulk of the work had been felled prior to the pandemic, especially in a retreat in a chalet in January. What to add material to the one created “for fun” last summer.
Fun
Strong sunshine, the album FouKi and Koriass gives rise to a few of the exercises rather fun, especially with two songs — Everything that is necessary and Makes a le —, that take looks enumerations delivered in a real ping-pong voice.
“Two, we wanted to approach the songs by giving them light subjects, explains Koriass. It could be more playful or more first-degree. Songs such as All that which is necessary or pisses, the issues are more defined, less blurred than just make égotrip. It was also on the album, but we wanted to do songs with more concepts. But we don’t think too much about the case either. We did the songs as we wanted to do.”
In the act of writing to two, FouKi says his side have found a healthy spirit of competition. “If Manu comes up with a killer verse, I’ll have to drop something very heavy, image-t-it. And vice versa. It’s fun. It causes him to think more. We want to outdo themselves for that Manu told me that my pay is crazy. And I think the two, it fitte well together. We joined as much in the writing than in the flow.”
With a nod to RBO
In choosing the title Geniuses of grass, Koriass and FouKi have bitten deeply into the concept by adding as a unifying thread between pieces of the sampling of the legendary skit from Rock et Belles oreilles parody of the quiz. You remember? The one that opposed the model students of the School of languages graduate Innards-the-Geese to those otherwise less studious, School of rehabilitation, St-Jean-de-Bosco… Too young to have known that period — he was born in 1996 — FouKi has cracked when Koriass, a big fan of RBO, it was to discover this piece of anthology humorous.
“I was freaking out. I think I watched the video three times in a row,” says the younger of the duo, for whom the title is most appropriate. “The two, one is of the drop-out and habit, the Geniuses of grass, are the best of the school. One can already find it funny for it. Otherwise, there are our family names : me, it is the Ferns, and this is Dubois. One is in the forest, there. It is very botanical!”
In the past, Koriass has often blagué in qualifying the friend FouKi of “spiritual son” because of their age difference, him who has passed the milestone of the mid-thirties. On Geniuses in the grass, it rectifies the shooting and chooses rather to call it “bro'”.
“It was a joke, all of it, he says. There is no mentoring relationship. It really goes to peer-to-peer. I have as much to learn from him, which works differently, he may have to learn from me. It is for this reason that I wanted to say in a song.”
Not too inclined to take the lead, FouKi, in fact, little case. “Maybe in a month, I will be his cousin, I don’t know too much, there! rigole-t-il. Maybe I’ll become his father. It may be, is it?”