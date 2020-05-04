Georges Laraque delivers a message on his hospital bed [VIDEO]
In the video, Georges Laraque smiled several times and seems to be determined to lead what could be the most important fight of his life
May 3, 2020
Updated at 18h04
Georges Laraque delivers a message on his hospital bed [VIDEO]
Celine Fabriès
The Sun
After having given the news Saturday on his state of health from his hospital bed, the former hard-to-cook of the Canadian of Montreal has released a new video Sunday on his page Facebook. He launches a cry of the heart to leave the schools closed until September because Quebec does not test all the world of the COVID-19.
Hospitalized for four days, Georges Laraque will be better since it felt the first symptoms of the COVID-19, a week ago. “Yesterday I spent a first night without having a fever. Just to be able to sleep six hours without being woken, I’m super happy”, he says.
Montreal’s 43-year-old, who is asthmatic, seemed to keep morale high, in spite of the difficult test.
So he has the opportunity to deliver a message to parents about the back-to-school. “I’m not here to judge parents or to get into politics, but I think that there is something that it is important to mention that, and you make the decision that you want to compared to it.”
Before we explain the motivations to launch this cry of the heart for not to reopen the schools, he mentions that his children live in Edmonton with their mother and that the school does not resume before September.
And then “Big George” says that he went first to the hospital when he experienced the first symptoms of the COVID-19. The doctor did not administer the test. It has just passed an x-ray showing the lungs a little inflamed and he walked away with a prescription to buy pills of cortisone.
Her condition continued to deteriorate and on Thursday, “I had trouble breathing”, ” he says. He returned to the hospital. A person said to him : “the tests, we can’t do too much, we should book them”.
This response has surprised and worried Georges Laraque, who prior to falling ill was delivering food. He was able to call all the people he has seen in order to prevent to monitor their state of health in the next few days.
“We can’t test all of the world. There is a danger for the parents, the teachers, the whole school. For two months of school, it’s worth the money”, questions in it ?
“With the pain I have at the moment with the COVID. If I had my children, I do not send them to school, ” he continues. Health is more important than finishing two months of school. I find it ridiculous.”
According to Georges Laraque, it’s a lot to ask of teachers.”I sympathize with the ones who are going to be forced to be put in a situation like this,” he concludes.
“At least I’m still alive and I’ll get through it”.
In his message of Saturday, the one that became a radio presenter after his hockey career, would like to thank the nursing staff of the Charles-Lemoyne hospital where he is hospitalized since Thursday:
“These people are truly exceptional and put their health at risk to help me,” he explained between two coughing.
According to his explanations, Georges Laraque could have been infected by the COVID-19, as he helped the vulnerable people.
“I was doing commissions for the world, deliveries to the elderly, I was doing a lot of grocery stores, and then “poof” it happened to me”.
The former pugilist has described the COVID-19 as a disease “that really hurts” and “who is really “tough”.
As several people infected by the COVID-19, Georges Laraque explained that it is in the evening and during the night that the disease was the most sneaky:
“This is where I frequently have the fever, during the night, it brings me the pills in the small hours of the morning” he said before saying that he had “a headache constantly”. With The canadian Press