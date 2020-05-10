Georges St-Pierre admitted to the hall of fame of the UFC
Photo: Ryan Remiorz, The canadian Press
Georges St-Pierre (26-2-0), who officially retired on February 21, 2019, will be inducted later in 2020.
The Quebecers Georges St-Pierre, who has dominated the category of welterweight before capping off a brilliant career by winning the title of middleweight in his last fight, has been admitted to the hall of fame of the UFC.
The news was announced Saturday evening during the presentation of the gala UFC 249 in Jacksonville, Florida, the first live event of the UFC by two months due to the pandemic.
Thanks to telecasts on the card, the specialist mixed martial arts, known by its initials GSP, has represented a gold mine for the UFC.
In paying tribute to the athlete of 38 years old from Saint-Isidore, Dana White, the UFC president, has revived the debate on the place St-Pierre in the portrait of the sport in Canada.
“Georges St-Pierre is a pioneer of mixed martial arts to canadians who helped build the sport universally,” said White in a press release.
“It is the most famous athlete to come from Canada, and one of the biggest in the history of the martial arts. We are proud to induct into the hall of fame within the group of 2020. “
In 2010, White had sparked the beginning when he said that St-Pierre was ” a billion times more famous than any other athlete to come out of Canada. Including Wayne Gretzky. “
A survey by The canadian Press-Harris Decima dimensioning the canadian celebrities, conducted in January 2011, had brought in a different answer. Gretzky was ranked first, and St-Pierre, seventh. However, St-Pierre had done before Stephen Harper, then prime minister of Canada.
The success of St-Pierre inside the arena, generated by hours of meticulous preparation, have allowed mixed martial arts to rise to the forefront in Canada and helped the UFC to establish himself anywhere in the world.
“It is a great honor to be inducted into the hall of fame of the UFC,” said St-Pierre in a press release.
“I want to thank Lorenzo and Frank Fertitta, Dana White and the entire team of the UFC, my family, my coaches and teammates, my former colleagues, my opponents, and, of course, all the fans of the UFC. This was an extraordinary adventure. Without them, none of this would have been possible. “
St-Pierre will be inducted in the ” Section for the modern era “, a tribute to the fighters who made their debut during the era of the unified rules, which was set on foot at the gala event, UFC 28 in November 2000, which are aged at least 35 years and who have retired there are at least a year.
He will join Forrest Griffin (2013), B. J. (The Prodigy) Penn (2015), Urijah (The California Kid) Faber (2017), (Rowdy) Ronda Rousey (2018), Michael (The Count) Bisping (2019) and Rashad (Suga) Evans (2019).
St-Pierre has defeated two of them, either Bisping and Penn.