The managing director of the IMF, Kristalina Georgieva , spoke in an interview of the IMF mission that has just arrived in Buenos Aires and clarified that it is not the idea of the organization “to adjust spending more in these times.”

In a talk with CNN en Español , the official said: “We come to Argentina, above all, to listen to the authorities, to listen to the Argentine people. We have been very clear in this crisis that it is important to provide support to companies and, more importantly, to workers. So we don't come up with the idea of 'well, let's see how we can adjust spending even more in these times.'

The top official specified the nature of the mission that arrived in the country, headed by Julie Kozack , deputy director of the IMF's Western Hemisphere Department, and Luis Cubeddu , head of mission for Argentina.

Georgieva also affirmed that he wishes the people of Argentina “all the best in this difficult time” and said that our country suffered two “attacks”: One “due to the increase in poverty , inflation and the measures that have been taken. to stabilize the economy. ” And two, for the pandemic that hits the whole world.

“It has done well (Argentina) to contain the pandemic . However, there, especially in very congested poor areas, there is still a significant impact on people's well-being,” said the IMF official.

And he said he hopes the IMF will be part of a “durable solution” to so many ” boom and bust cycles.”

“We are going to Argentina with an open mind to find a way to get to that point where Argentina is solid, stable and prosperous,” he added.

The Alberto Fernández administration intends to access a new program to stretch the payment terms of the USD 45,000 million that are owed to the IMF