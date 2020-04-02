Gerashchenko: in the midst of an epidemic of coronavirus in Ukraine is expected 15-25 APR
The flow of Ukrainians who return home from abroad, does not dry out. These people can be potentially dangerous, as coming from countries where raging coronavirus. To control their self-isolation needs law enforcement. How is that done? How secure is the police themselves that are at risk on a par with physicians? As will be fining violators of the quarantine?
All this Facts has spoken to the Deputy Minister of internal Affairs Anton Gerashchenko.
– Anton, physicians and law enforcement officers have direct contact with possible carriers of the virus. The police provided protection?
– Of course, today, April 1, the situation with the protection of the police does not compare with the one that was on 11 March, when the Cabinet took the decision on quarantine. Currently, Ukraine has already arrived a few planes from China, which delivered a huge number of masks, glasses, overalls. Received them including the police. In addition, MIA made purchases on the channels. So now we can say that we have required minimum stock. Minister Avakov has set the task till April 10, when will the peak of the epidemic (assume the height of 15-25 April), to ensure a two week supply protection to each the police, who will be in contact with people.
– Now give the police patrolling the streets?
The mask protects the respiratory system, plus gradually we supply them points. And those who will travel to the detention of patients who violate the isolation provided disposable suits biological protection.
– How many police officers are infected with coronavirus?
– We have 11 cases, however, by the time the interview this figure may be higher. All employees are instructed: if you have a fever or any symptoms of the coronavirus, should immediately isolate themselves.
– The person who may be infected with coronavirus, for violation of isolation or observation face liability. First violation – a fine of 17 000 UAH, the second – 34 000. How it will actually be implemented?
The procedure is as follows: administrative Protocol, it is sent to the court. Perhaps the judge will call the court that someone accused of violating the quarantine.
We have already compiled more than three thousand administrative reports. The majority – owners of cafes, restaurants, shopping centers, time has not closed their establishments. We have now ensured that 99 percent of closed points of public catering and trade, not connected with the products, in addition to supermarkets and pharmacies.
We are not prohibited from the work of industrial enterprises, is not prohibited the sowing campaign. But the prohibition of sports events, which involved more than 10 people, you can not hold public activities besides the political, where going more than 10 people. Suspended the operation of all theatres and cinemas, gyms and hairdressers, schools and universities, etc.
In social networks actively discussed recently the corridor of the building of the national police, where people were forced to stand in long queues for several hours to issue various documents to pay the fine for wrong Parking to collect your car after the evacuation. Many were without medical masks, at a dangerous distance. “Where coronavirus spread? – In Ukraine!” – outraged people of Kiev.
– This photo is from two weeks ago. Now all wait outside and enter one at a time.
– Social network of horrified and the photo that you posted on his page in Facebook. You said: “Thousands of employees of the Ministry of interior calm and orderly stand in line for the measurement of body temperature, as well as requested on the subject of whether they have their relatives to elevated temperature and other signs of SARS”.
– First, it was in the early days of the quarantine. After that, 70 percent of Ministry employees began to work remotely. Second, stand in open air is still not so bad. But we came to the conclusion. Since we have such crowds there.
To Ukraine from abroad back thousands of citizens. The police will monitor whether they observe the regime of self-isolation?
– Selectively, since total control is impossible. Going to call them and be reminded of the requirement to stay at home, go to inspections. If people do not take, draw up an administrative report, and then he will pay a fine of 17 thousand UAH. To date, fined 130 citizens (of those who returned from abroad and refused to stay home 14 days) for violation of the regime of self-isolation.
Minister Avakov has been a fervent supporter of the state of emergency in the country, now it is from this idea was abandoned. Why the change in his point of view?
We decided that today, judging by the pace of the epidemic, sufficient quarantine and state of emergency.
March 31, he said that quarantine may be extended for two months.
– Not for two months, and before may 15.
– On why he made such initiative, not the health Minister or the Prime Minister?
– The Minister of internal Affairs is statesman. He has his point of view, its position and has the right to make such statements.
– Avakov – a supporter of austerity measures. Analysts are increasingly worried with the fact that under the guise caused by quarantine, Ukraine risks becoming a police state.
The quarantine provides for certain limitations and imposes on citizens certain responsibilities for its violation. In many European countries now it’s even forbidden to go outside for longer than half an hour to walk the dog or go to a grocery store or pharmacy. So, sorry, but the measures taken in Ukraine, and measures in Spain and Italy, where it is necessary to have special permission to leave the house, is simply incomparable.
– The most important question today: do we have enough doctors in the midst of the epidemic.
– It will depend on how state and local governments will provide medical protection and how we will manage to keep the scale of the epidemic. In China, Italy and Spain, at least 20, and even 30 percent of the physicians was infected by the coronavirus during the struggle for the life of the patients.
And law enforcement?
– Law enforcement will be enough.
By the way, we state that about a third decreased the level of crime in the country. These are objective figures. First, many criminals also understand that it is not necessary to risk health. Secondly, reduce the number of late visitors to the shopping centres, restaurants and cafes. Moreover, due to the fact that institutions do not work, there are fewer fights that used to happen around these points. Thirdly, the reduction in the number of burglaries, because people are sitting at home.
Recently Avakov said that the police as a last resort may apply for involuntary admission and mandatory tests for coronavirus to determine whether the patient has recovered. This practice has been?
– As long as people voluntarily agree to hospitalization, if the doctors insist on it.