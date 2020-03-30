Gerashchenko: people returning from countries with mers must pass a mandatory visual observation
About it the Deputy Minister of internal Affairs Anton Gerashchenko said on air of the “Public,” the press service of the interior Ministry.
“Our task is to implement the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers and laws of Ukraine. Yesterday the Government passed resolution No. 241 on the limitation of air flights and the adoption of the exception. This was done for two flights from Qatar, which flew 358 people. According to our data, they were warned that they must go through the observation for 14 days. 318 citizens are already on the observation. 40 people remained in the aircraft, refusing to go there. We are negotiating, I hope that they will understand that I have no right to risk the health of others, we don’t know who of them got sick, and they need 14 days to spend in observation,” – said Anton Gerashchenko.
The Deputy Minister of internal Affairs added that all those who have returned from countries or regions with local transmission of coronavirus, subject to compulsory observation for 14 days to prevent drift of new cases of the disease on the territory of Ukraine.
“During isolation it is impossible to go beyond observation, preferably with no one to communicate only by telephone or other electronic means of communication. The task of observation is to identify an infected person, because he may not know about it and to infect others,” – said Anton Gerashchenko.
He also stressed that the police will not tolerate bullying during the procedure, the direction of such persons in the observation: “the Force is used only in cases defined by law. As part of these negotiations, no force was used, however, in the case of bullying, as in “Borispol”, this is not acceptable. Bullying and violence we will not tolerate. If necessary, will be involved not only police, but also the National guard, as the formation on protection of a public order” – said Anton Gerashchenko.