German expert: “We will see the absurd price of oil!”
Russia has already lost in the “oil war” billions of dollars, and oil prices continue to decline. If the oil producers a chance to stop the free fall of quotations? An interview with DW.
DW: Which country is better prepared to conduct a protracted price war – Russia or Saudi Arabia?
Janis Kluge: “Endurance” countries depends on economic and political factors. From an economic point of view, Russia has a slight advantage, because it is in General less dependent on oil than Saudi Arabia, and has a more flexible exchange rate, which also helps in this situation.
But from a political point of view all the way around. Russia is going in the near future to carry out constitutional reform, and that in parallel with this came the oil crisis, the obstacles to this goal. Foreign policy positions of Saudi Arabia, also a few better, including because of good relations with the United States. In the international arena, Russia has virtually no allies and cannot count on help from the outside.
– Low oil prices are painful for US. Will survive American companies involved in the extraction of shale oil, the current crisis? After all, Saudi Arabia and Russia have relied on the financial destruction of these companies…
– It is now clear that in the foreseeable future, many slate miners will go bankrupt and that oil production in the United States this year greatly reduced. But what will happen is the extinction of oil shale mining. A larger company will absorb those that are smaller, and as oil prices stabiliziruemost, say, at 40 dollars per barrel, oil production will immediately resume. Shale oil production as a production method will simply be delayed, but it will not be able to stop.
Why?
In a very short investment cycle. In just a few months (unlike traditional oil production. – Ed.) the extraction of shale deposits can be restored – as soon as oil prices acceptable for producers level. Shale firms react quickly: reserves of oil and technology continues, so that the production will resume when the necessary conditions.
– As the crisis caused by the pandemic of mers may affect the dynamics of the oil market?
In the next two or three months, the oil market will be in a state of collapse – so I probably would have said. Too much decline in demand. In this form it has not happened in history. The available storage is already full, so we will see sometimes absurd prices! Today there are cases where sellers have to pay for the sale of oil.
This situation occurs where it is impossible to quickly cut production, while the reception venue that there is no oil – no matter at what price. So in the coming weeks we will see prices in the region of ten dollars. Normalization will occur only after increase of demand: when people are once again more likely to get behind the wheel of a car, when they start to travel – that is, after the crisis caused by a coronavirus.
– The US President has signaled a willingness to help new negotiations between Russia and Saudi Arabia on the situation in the oil market. What options do Moscow, Washington and Riyadh, that is, the three leaders in the oil to reduce tensions on the oil market?
– In the short term decline in demand for oil is so great that even the new deal between Russia, Saudi Arabia and the United States would be unable to compensate for such a lack of demand. We are talking about huge volumes. If you look at the conditions from the transaction OPEC+, then it was to reduce production by about 2 million barrels a day. Today, the demand fell by 20 million barrels a day. This is as much as extract Saudi Arabia and Russia combined. To compensate for this quickly fail.
The new deal or the emergence of a new cartel, is possible only after will regain their equilibrium supply and demand to relatively few restrictions, it was possible to achieve changes in the oil market. But even in the case of stabilization of oil prices this deal is questionable, because in the oil market occurred not only short term but long term changes. We see that the calculation for Saudi Arabia has changed, it became clear that she might not be able to sell all the oil that is in its depths. None of the players does not want to become those who will not have time to get their oil and do not have time to exchange it for money. It enhances competition.
– Price war will continue?
– Exactly! Price war will continue, although I would call it not so much the price war as the competition. Last year was a special situation, when the oil market operated by the cartel. But we know that free competition – it is a normal situation on many other markets. The conditions for the creation of a new cartel on the oil market is not visible, so from my point of view, more likely to preserve free competition, and not the emergence of a cartel.