German police stopped a reckless driver. It appeared to be… a future COP
Police were surprised and angered that someone rides on public roads for sure on the wings. One of the patrol police crews stopped the driver of the car, which was traveling at more than 60 km/h faster than allowed by traffic signs (80 km/h).
Started out with 22-year-old Scorcher, and what was surprising custody order when the offender was… your, cadet police. But Germany – the country with centuries-old traditions in the field of law, and the guy to “cover up” will not. He, like any other attacker who threatens a fine of not less than 1 of 360 euros, and a 3-month driving ban. As they say, no more – no less.
On the same day, but on another highway, police “pinged” one young fan drive with a breeze. Where was supposed to go above 80 km/h, 21-year-old boy chose to move with a speed of 132 km/h.
But it was not the only peccadillo Burger. The police found that he was still talking on his cell phone, overtaking other cars. When dug, the deeper history of the driver, and all was surprised: the guy already had a relationship with the police. Not so long ago he was stopped on the road and made sure that the driver he was under the influence of the tranquilizer. The trial period since that time has not yet passed…