The Franco-German pronouncement came after the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) confirmed that the activist had been poisoned with a neuro-toxic agent.

Germany and France today denounced Russia's “participation and responsibility” in the Novichok poisoning of the opposition Alexey Navalny , an accusation that the Moscow Government described as “unacceptable”, and warned that they would propose concrete measures against that country.

The Franco-German pronouncement was known after the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) confirmed that the activist had been poisoned with such a neuro-toxic agent.

The warning from German Foreign Ministers Heiko Maas and Jean-Yves Le Drian of France comes after the OPCW reported that the blood and urine samples they had taken from Navalny contained a “cholinesterase inhibitor “Similar to two Novichok-type chemicals, manufactured for military purposes by Russia since the time of the USSR, and which were banned by the organization in 2019.

In addition, the organization declared itself ready to send a group of experts to investigate the incident with the Russian opponent.

For the chancellors of Germany and France, Russia has so far not given a precise answer.

“No credible explanation has been provided (for the moment) by Russia, ” the two officials agreed in a statement, arguing that they found no explanation other than “Russian responsibility and involvement.”

In this sense, they will present to their European partners sanctions proposals aimed at people considered “responsible for this crime and violation of international standards, because of their official functions, and an entity involved in the Novichok program,” the news agency quoted. AFP.

For its part, Russia described the accusations from Germany and France as “unacceptable”, and stated in a statement that “instead of cooperating as expected with the Russian Federation to clarify the circumstances of what happened to that blogger, the governments German and French have turned to threats and blackmail attempts against us. “

Earlier, the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitri Peskov, had expressed his good will so that the OPCW experts could access in Russia all the materials that are necessary to discover what happened with Navalny ,

On August 20, Navalny felt ill during a flight from the Russian city of Tomsk to Moscow, forcing the pilots to make an emergency landing in Omsk, Siberia, where he was hospitalized and placed in an induced coma.

Russian doctors said he had suffered from a metabolic disorder caused by a sharp drop in blood sugar.

Two days later he was transferred to the Charité hospital in Berlin on a plane, after his wife met with Russian President Vladimir Putin to allow him to travel to Germany.

ADVERTISEMENT

On August 24, the Charité hospital reported that the clinical examination data pointed to a poisoning, although the specific agent had yet to be determined.

Three European laboratories later claimed that he had been the victim of poisoning with a Novichok-type neurotoxic substance, created in Soviet times for military purposes.

It was used to poison Serguei Skripal, a former Russian double agent who worked for the British secret services, and his daughter Yulia in London in 2018. They both barely survived. The UK accused Russia , but Moscow denied it.

As on that occasion with Skripal, several Western countries requested an investigation of the Navalny case from Russia , which rejects any link to the alleged poisoning.

Recently, the Kremlin assured that he was free to return to Russia .