Germany : several hundred employees of Amazon strike
According to local trade union representatives, between 400 and 450 people attended Monday morning to strike in a logistics centre in the west of Germany, Rheinberg.
Share
June 29, 2020 10h46
Share
Germany : several hundred employees of Amazon strike
Agence France-Presse
BERLIN — hundreds of German workers of the american giant of online commerce Amazon has begun Monday in a strike to ask for better working conditions in the face of the health crisis of the sars coronavirus.
“We call on the employees of six centres of the company to trade online Amazon Monday and Tuesday to go on strike,” said the German services union Verdi, in a press release.
“We increase the pressure, because Amazon has so far shown no openness and endangers the health of employees”, adds the union.
The organization asked the u.s. giant to adopt an agreement aimed at “ensuring a better protection of the health and safety of workers”, in the face of the crisis of the sars coronavirus.
Verdi also calls for Amazon to recognize the regional collective agreements applying to the retail trade and mail-order sales, it has always refused to do.
According to local trade union representatives, between 400 and 450 people attended Monday morning to strike in a logistics centre in the west of Germany, Rheinberg.
Walkouts were also planned in several other cities, including Werne, Leipzig, Bad Hersfeld and Koblenz, and this until Tuesday.
The union Verdi has been campaigning for years for better working conditions in the logistics centres for Amazon in the country, regularly criticized.
The health crisis caused by the pandemic coronavirus, has amplified the protest movement, while the working conditions of employees of the group are regularly brought into question.
According to the union, a recent outbreak of coronavirus in a logistics centre, that of Bad Hersfeld, has led to the infection of “30 to 40 people”.
Amazon employs 13,000 people in Germany.