Get the medical equipment is the top priority, ” said Legault
Photo: Jacques Boissinot The canadian Press
The director of the Québec public health, Horacio Arruda, prime minister François Legault and the minister of Health Danielle McCann.
Getting masks and other medical supplies to deal with the COVID-19 is the “high priority” of the government Legault, who is an embarrassment in referring to a supposed assistance of the ontario government.
“For some equipment, we are in for three to seven days,” admitted the prime minister François Legault during his press conference daily Tuesday.
To this day, the number of deaths caused by the coronavirus rises to 31, with six people dead. There are also 732 confirmed cases for a total of 4162 in Quebec and 51 hospitalizations more for a total of 286.
3 to 7
This is the number of days for which we had medical equipment in sufficient quantity.
In order to address the problem, the government has notably had the support of the premier, Doug Ford, whom he thanked.
A statement that has propelled Mr. Ford which has quickly responded by indicating that he had not “sent” to hardware directly in Quebec.
“I’ve had the opportunity to speak to Mr. Legault […] I gave her some contacts where he could call and make orders. If he wants to, it belongs to him. But I never took nothing in our distribution centres to send it to Quebec.”
Questioned on these two contradictory versions, Mr. Legault has briefly said in the end of the press conference that Ontario had agreed to leave the Quebec to receive orders which were destined for him and then he left.
The Jean Coutu group also has agreed to the transfer of 1.3 million masks, he reported. However, this will not be enough and the government table on the expected inflow of orders ” in the coming days “.
The “good news of the day” is that only 4 more people were added to the intensive care unit for a total of 82.
The prime minister has also invited Tuesday the population to pay particular attention to people only. “Those who are not alone,” he said, ” please, call a person alone today. Do you give it as a task, as a responsibility. “