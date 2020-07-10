Girls missing: Legault calls for vigilance
Photo: Paul Chiasson Archives The canadian Press
The prime minister François Legault made the point about the pandemic of sars coronavirus in Quebec.
Prime minister Francois Legault invites the public to keep their eyes open to find the two girls Levis that are the subject of an Amber alert.
Norah, 11, and Romy, 6 years old, have been seen for the last time on Wednesday evening in the company of their father, Martin Carpentier, 44 years of age.
The police have lost all trace of them in the area of Saint Apollinaire, where they have been involved in a road accident on highway 20.
“All Quebecers who may have information, call the Sûreté du Québec. It is important that we are all alerts. We want to find safe and sound the two little girls, ” quipped François Legault.
About 80 people took part in the search Friday afternoon, both on the ground and in the air, he noted.
The prime minister — including the daily updates now tend more toward partisan politics — has also benefited from its point of release to Yamachiche to put pressure on the unions in the context of negotiations in the public sector.
It is hoped that a greater proportion of health staff working full-time, which would, according to him, ” better planning and coverage of shifts.
He also said that he hoped to reach an agreement as quickly as possible in order to raise permanently the salary of orderlies.
“Of course, it does not help the climate. In each region where I arrive, I am greeted by a small committee that is in negotiations. “
After his visit to the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean, the day before, the prime minister was on a visit in the Mauricie region on Friday.
In the morning, he met with the p.-d. g. of the CIUSSS Mauricie-et-Centre-du-Québec, Carol Fillion, while the authorities are preparing for the possibility of a second wave of COVID-19.
He was then accompanied by the minister of Health and social Services, Christian Dubé, the minister of Labour, Employment and social Solidarity, Jean Boulet, and the president of the treasury Board, Sonia LeBel.