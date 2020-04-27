Girls stabbed in Montreal: the mother accused of murder and attempted murder
The tragedy happened Saturday evening in an apartment of the housing Cooperative Rousselot in the district of Villeray, in Montreal.
27 April 2020
Stéphanie Marin
The Canadian Press
MONTREAL – The mother who allegedly stabbed her two children Saturday night in Montreal was accused of the murder of her older sister, and attempting to murder his junior.
It appeared from his hospital bed in the late morning Monday and was formally charged.
Except for the accused, the hearing was held at the palais de justice of Montreal in front of the judge Geneviève Gratton of the Court of Québec.
A publication ban prevents the media from naming the accused, and this, in order to protect the identity of the girls.
The eldest, 11-year-old succumbed to his injuries at the hospital Sunday. The 5-year-old was in a stable condition at the hospital.
A distress call to 911 had been made at around 18: 05 on Saturday on a housing of the area of Villeray.
A spokesperson for the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal, Julien Lévesque, had indicated that the police arrived on the scene, the children were seriously injured and transported to hospital in a critical condition.
It was confirmed that the woman, aged 34 years, is the mother of two children. She had injuries to the upper body, he said.
The folder must come back before the court on the 13th of may next.