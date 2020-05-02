Give a second breath
Catherine Martellini
May 2, 2020
As a respiratory therapist, Jocelyn Vachon should be continually on the lookout for variations that may occur in relation to the respiratory system of patients.
Injured a knee, Jocelyn Vachon, teacher, and president of the Ordre professionnel des inhalothérapeutes du Québec (OPIQ), was only waiting for the approval of his doctor to swap his crutches against a mask and go lend a hand to the 4000 respiratory therapists in the respiratory management of patients with the COVID-19.
From the beginning of the pandemic, Jocelyn Vachon was considering to join the efforts of therapists in the field, even if he had not been practicing for the past two years because of his duties as a teacher.
“The clinician in me felt that my expertise in critical care could help improve the fate of patients of the COVID-19 that were on life support,” said the one who teaches at Collège de Rosemont since 2002.
Pending the approval of his doctor and then it was like everyone in containment, they started to adapt its college courses online for its students, assisting in anesthesia and critical care are able to continue their learning.
To this was added the time devoted to various tasks as president of the OPIQ, a position he has held since 2013.
This is the April 16th that he was finally able to join with its colleagues of the Hospital Rosemont.
“I was well impressed at my arrival, it is the organization of health care : to see a hospital in a hospital, that is to say, all the hot zones isolated areas of warm and cold to prevent cross-contamination between patients,” he says.
His everyday life is, of course, also more complex.
“I work in the intensive care unit and the emergency department of the hospital from 7: 30 to 15: 30, and in the evening, when I arrived at home, I follow-up with students and the direction of the OPIQ to set records. “
Between the smile and anxiety
Its work as a respiratory therapist, is far from simple in this crisis : he must be continually on the lookout for variations that may occur in relation to the respiratory system of patients.
“We have a great responsibility ; improper adjustment of the ventilation can affect circulation, he says. Good knowledge is essential to properly analyze the results of the patients, X-rays of the lungs, etc “
This pressure is added the continual fear of becoming a vector in the spread of the virus. It must be said that out of the eleven situations of care that are the most susceptible to contamination, the respiratory therapists carry out ten.
Jocelyn Vachon finds its motivation primarily in the physical support and moral that he brings to his colleagues, but also to his patients.
“To see that the care can help them breathe better or to adapt to the disease, it has always been really important to me,” he said with passion. When I managed to wheedle a smile to my patient, it makes me very happy. “