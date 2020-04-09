Give tents to the homeless, a false good idea?
Photo: Jacques Nadeau Le Devoir
The body, the Middle intends to start distributing tents to the homeless.
As the homeless shelters are at full capacity, an organization wishes to distribute tents to the homeless who live in the street so that they can better protect themselves against the spread of the coronavirus. But the initiative is not unanimous.
The body in the Middle to work with homeless people in the Plateau-Mont-Royal for decades, and finds that several of them do not have access to accommodation services put in place by the City of Montreal. “Since the beginning of the crisis of the coronavirus, persons in a situation of homelessness tell us that they want to take measures of detachment, but that they do not feel safe in some shelters or that there is no place for them,” says Ann Lalumiere, co-ordinator of services in roaming in the Middle.
From next week, the agency plans to start distributing tents to the homeless so that they do not have to sleep under the stars due to the lack of seats in shelters. But he would like the sites to be designated by the City to accommodate these settlements and that police officers will be lenient with regard to the homeless by not requiring the dismantling of their shelters.
Ann Lalumiere regrets that no official directive has been given to the police about this in the context of the crisis of the COVID-19.
Commissioner for persons in a situation of homelessness at the City of Montreal, Serge Lareault is not convinced that distributing tents is a good strategy. “Every good action can become a bad idea in times of epidemics. It worries me, ” he says, invoking the issues of hygiene. According to him, public health authorities do not recommend this measure. “I have asked public Health to contact the organization because I fear that it jeopardizes the safety of the people of the street. “
He argues that the police do not intervene when they see tents on the night, but at daybreak, they require the decommissioning of the facilities, for fear that the camps do not become foci of spread. “The bylaw does not allow tents on the territory of Montreal,” he recalls.
When the crisis of the sars coronavirus was reported, the larger shelters have had to reduce the number of places available in order to comply with the rules of social distancing. Together with the CIUSSS-of-Centre-South-Island-of-Montreal, the City has opened several emergency accommodation, including the Bonsecours market and the centre Jean-Claude-Malépart. The old Royal Victoria hospital has been set up to accommodate homeless people who have contracted the coronavirus. The City has also commandeered four hotels to house the homeless.
Up to now, seven homeless have contracted the coronavirus in Montreal and one of them is dead.
The pandemic weighs heavy on some homeless. Serge Lareault feared that their number will grow and that people who were already vulnerable before the pandemic can be found on the street after the crisis.